SENIOR COLUMN: Many fun activities coming up for seniors in October

Grace Engelmann is still recuperating after COVID. She did not get out much the whole month of August, and she has managed to get out to church but tired out easily.

Engelmann Went to the zoo with niece Marcia for the walking club but sat out most of the time. Her legs feel like Jell-O, and she is so tired all the time. Grace said she is so anxious to feel better and get to the La Vista Senior Center.

Marge O’Reilly has been nursing a case of cellulitis in her right leg, having to stay off it as much as possible and keep it elevated. It is showing some improvement, and she hopes it will be gone when the antibiotic is completed.

Marge is used to being out and about and making it to Aquasize for coffee and going to church is far from the amount of activity she is used to. Marge has family activities on her schedule for October, including a baby shower for grandson Brian and his wife Lindsay, whose baby is due Oct. 10.

Grandson Seth graduated from Creighton in May, and he and his fiance, Haley, are getting married Oct. 22. To cap off the month of August, kids, grandkids and great grandkids gathered to celebrate August birthdays and commemorate a family trip to South Carolina. Hopefully, Marge will be up and about to enjoy the coming events.

Jan Gorman enjoyed a trip to Indiana. She flew to Detroit, where her brother picked her up and drove her to north eastern Indiana.

Jan had a great time, saw most of her relatives, had an immediate family reunion, celebrated her older brothers 83rd birthday and enjoyed the all-school reunion. The oldest attending was from the class of 1948 and is the brother of one of Jan’s late uncles.

When returning, they did not land the first time, as there was a bird on the runway. They went back up and made the landing the second time. Flights going and returning were good.

At the Ralston Senior Center, they had 18 for lunch and 22 for bingo on Sept. 21. They enjoyed Mike McCracken, new to the Merrymakers, who has a Nashville performing background and is quite adept at playing the Dobro Guitar.

There were no big winners at the bingo party on Sept. 22.

On Sept. 28, there were 12 for lunch and 18 for bingo, and Becky won twice. The menu for next week: Oct. 12 is chicken strips, tater tots and a cookie, while Oct. 19 is Swiss steak with tomato gravy, buttered rice and a vegetable.

Walgreen’s will be at the Ralston Senior Center to administer flu shots. It is also Birthday Celebration Day which means a special dessert. There will be entertainment on Oct. 26 with Ben Tomasello from the Merrymakers.

Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your lunch reservation. As of Nov. 2, lunch will increase to $5.

Attendance at events at the La Vista Senior Center is good, and there is always room for more. I made it to bingo on Sept. 23 and won 50 cents, but the best part was the warm welcome I received.

People I knew came to greet me, some I did not know introduced themselves, and then Rosemary Hansen stood up and had everyone stand and give me a standing ovation. What a special warm feeling! They are such a warm friendly group of people.

The final bingo, the Blackout was worth $15, and Jarra Poe was the lucky winner.

The Sept. 22 outing to Tekamah and the Master’s Hand was lots of fun. Twenty-two seniors made the trip and enjoyed either quiche, chicken salad or a stuffed pork loin with several sides and dessert.

The food was heavenly and the decor of the restaurant was very modern farmhouse style. The gift shop had all their farmhouse decor and even chocolates (including fudge) for sale.

The following week, there was an outing to Horseshoe Casino and Papio Bowl. For the October calendar, there was no ENOA lunch Oct. 4 due to the potluck and city update, and no ENOA lunch on Oct. 19 due to the Senior Carnival.

Otherwise ENOA lunch is served MondayAct through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Menus are published in the Omaha World0Herald every Sunday and in the La Vista Senior Activities Calendar. The cost for lunch is $4.25.

The October Senior Activities Calendar has some good outings. Oct. 13 is the Bellevue Berry Farm Hayrack Ride, and the cost is $8 — please RSVP. Oct. 22 is the PLHS Theatrical Play “Clue” — please RSVP. Oct. 24 is an outing to Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall in Gretna — please RSVP. Oct. 27 is an outing to Talus Restaurant in Papillion — please RSVP.

To make a reservation or request to join the mailing list, call 402-331-3455.

Also, there is tai chi at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for 50 cents and bingo every Friday at 1 p.m., plus other events. They made scarecrows at the Crafts Class on Monday and will be painting pumpkins on Oct. 17 at 12:45 p.m — please bring your own pumpkin.

As you enter the senior center, on the ledge by the desk are a variety of crafts that have been made at the craft classes. Bob and Cheri keep coming up with great ideas.

The St. Gerald Friends on Q senior group held a tailgate party last month. Joann Cozad and Pat Seier cooked sausage and peppers and had chips and sides available. Attendees wore shirts and sweatshirts of their favorite teams.

Next month there will be homemade soups and pie on Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. The cost is $8. Paid reservations due by Oct. 17. Put your name and phone number along with check in an envelope marked Friends on Q and take or send to church office or put it in collection basket. Events take place in the Fellowship Hall at the 96th & Q church.