Senior Column: May calendars look fantastic

St Gerald's Friends on Q senior group held their April event on April 30. It had been a long time since they'd had a potluck so decided to give it a try. Fifty-three people were ready to cook and share; there were salads, homemade meatballs, beef noodle casserole, pastas and a variety of dishes. It looked like there were not going to be any desserts, then they started coming: cakes, pies, cookies. A full buffet. Brandy, Master Gardener from Douglas County Extension Office was guest speaker. She demonstrated how to pot planters for the deck or patio. Three finished pots can be found on the patio at the church on 96th and Q. Rita Guenette who was in charge of the event said members were given seed packets to take home. The May event will be an Arby's dinner and Game Night on Wednesday, May 18, Colita and Alice will be in charge. Members will be called with details, it will also be in the St Gerald Church bulletin.

Bob is back at the desk at the La Vista senior center following his knee surgery. He likes to keep active and was getting bored at home. Now that Easter is over, the craft class is working on painting rocks, folks were asked to take some home and wash them as some were a little dirty. Bob said he used to paint them and take them on vacation and leave them in places, he thought maybe we can start a little trend here in Nebraska. Bob even has some glow in the dark paint. They do have some other things to do if people do not want to paint rocks. Craft classes will be at 12:45 p.m. Mondays, May 9 and May 23.

This year Easter was different as seniors were able to get together with family again. Bev Sadler was able to have Easter dinner at her grandson's home and cuddle and play with his 7 month old baby.

Jan Gorman had a nice Easter, her son and his family came up from Cape Giradeau, Missouri to visit on Friday and left early Easter morning.

Jerry, Margaret and Scott Fouts joined family for an Easter Brunch hosted by Scott's niece. Jerry and Margaret got to meet their newest great-granddaughter. Mary Lou was born last month. The day before they were to Wahoo to celebrate the 100th birthday of Michael Kacere. Michael is the father-in-law of one of Scotts' brothers. At that party, Margaret and Jerry got to meet one of their newest great grandsons, Noah, who is six months old and lives outside Milwaukee. The birthday honoree had a great time with children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins and friends. It was a joy for everyone to see Michael and his wife enjoy greeting everyone and share their special day.

Marilyn and Larry Dyer enjoyed Easter dinner at their daughter's. Larry was able to find a few black jelly beans, something he could not find at his house.

Rita Guenette got up early went to Mass then out to the cabin and put the ham in the oven. The rest of the family, each bringing a side dish, came later and they all enjoyed a peaceful day together.

Charlene Lauer and I enjoyed a long phone visit on Saturday, and both of us enjoyed a quiet peaceful Easter Sunday, watching church services and enjoying a special meal. I had some special treats, the Fouts had brought me an Easter basket, something I had not had in a long time. There was a variety of chocolates as well as a small lavender plush bunny. Diane Stein, from La Vista Tai Chi class brought me an Easter goodie bag, with special treats from World Market and filled plastic Easter eggs. Carolyn Wojcik made sure I was well set for Easter, baking me a delicious Babka (polish bread) and a dozen Kolaches, of course she made sure I had some candy too.

At the Ralston senior center on Wednesday, April 20 they celebrated April birthdays: Janet Daniels, Mary Paladino, Maureen Olbertz and Darla Majewski. Ice cream cups and cupcakes were provided by Darla and Charlene. They had 20 for lunch and 21 for bingo. Ron Wilson remembered to tell two jokes as he had forgotten last time. Twenty enjoyed lunch on the 27th and 40 were there to enjoy Merrymaker Tim Jaworski. Tim played some jazzy saxophone (three different ranges) and sang. Following the music, 21 stayed for bingo. The second Thursday Bingo party was lots of fun for Diane West and Cora Mather, both were multiple winners. Zebra cakes were the treat served. Next week, 5/11 the lunch menu will be fish sandwich, coleslaw and pudding; cheeseburger, macaroni salad and applesauce on 5/18, and beef and noodle casserole, vegetable and pudding on 5/25. Joe Taylor from the Merrymakers will entertain on 5/25. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation. Lunch is $4.50.

At the La Vista senior center they did not make it to the Pan Asian Terrace for lunch on April 7 due to the intense winds. It has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. Reservations are required, 402-331-3455 is the number to call. The outing to Beacon Hills was another delicious success. Kaily had the shrimp bruschetta pasta and said it was "amazing." Several others enjoyed the Rueben sandwich.

As usual the May calendar looks fantastic. There is a Cinco de Mayo Party Thursday, May 5th at 1 p.m. Food, a pinata and Kaily's famous guacamole, Kaily plans to wear a fun costume complete with poncho, sombrero and mustache. Monday, May 10 at 1 p.m. they are playing Pokeno, a game similar to bingo but instead of numbers there are playing cards in their place. Free prizes will be awarded. Thursday, May 19, there is an outing to Lauritzen Gardens, cost is $15 plus tax. Thursday, May 26th a lunch outing to Wheatfields. Reservations are needed, call 402-331-3455.

Don't forget the first annual Senior Olympics will be held at Papillion Landing on Wednesday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $10 per person, no refunds. Event includes donuts and coffee, T-shirt, lunch, entertainment and lots of fun games such as ladder golf, cup staking and even a little Pool Noodle Javelin. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded. Registration is due by May 11 at the La Vista senior center front desk or Papillion Landing. Space is limited so register today.

Lunch is served at the La Vista senior center Monday thru Friday with the exception of 5/18 (Senior Olympics.) Cost is $4, reservations are required, call 402-331-3455. The ENOA lunch menu can be found in the Sunday edition of the Omaha World-Herald.

This month's Ralston Archives Open House will be Sunday, May 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Museum is located at 5615 Woodlawn Ave., across the street from the Orval Smith Ball Park.

I will be having chemo No. 10 next week and then I expect a break. I do hope to make it to some bingos and the Cinco de Mayo party. If you see me say "Hi", I'm easy to spot, no hair, though I may just wear my sombrero to the Cinco de Mayo party.

Thank you for all your input. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net with news or comments.