Senior Column: New Senior Olympics provided excitement

The first annual Sarpy County Senior Olympics at Papillion Landing on March 18 sounded like it was a huge success and lots of fun.

While I was not there in person, Rita Guenette and Connie were and shared their experiences. Several hundred people from Bellevue, La Vista, Papillion and Ralston met at 9 a.m. for coffee and donuts. Then, onto the bleachers, with cheering led by Kaily Stanley, senior services manager at La Vista. It worked and the participants were off for pool noodle toss, red solo cup stack, ping pong bowl at red solo cups, Nerf gun game, trivia, paper airplane aim/toss, spelling, golf ball ladder toss, shotput and putt-putt golf.

All events had to be completed to compile the most points. Some events were timed and all had to be completed by noon. Medals and gift bags were awarded to all first, second and third place winners. Overall winner was Papillion -- they had more participating seniors. Bellevue had the least amount attending.

All enjoyed a nice lunch of sloppy joes, macaroni salad, salad, drinks and cookies served by the staff. A group of clowns provided entertainment. All participants thanked the senior citizen centers, staff and volunteers for all their efforts. Those attending look forward to next year, with hopefully more people attending.

That same evening, Saint Gerald's Friends on Q senior group held their May event; 53 seniors attended and enjoyed the evening. Arby's roast beef sandwiches, salad, cookies and beverages were served, followed by games. Among the games played were Left, Right and Center, Dominos and cards. The planners for the evening were Colita and Alice, and all the core members helped in set up and clean up.

The June event will be Wednesday, June 15 at 6 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall 96th & Q streets. It will be dinner and group trivia night, and the cost is $10 per person. Reservations with check can be delivered to church office, or put in an envelope and placed in the collection basket at church.

Despite various health issues, seniors continue to enjoy life as it is now. On one of our nice days, Bev Sadler enjoyed a visit with the faithful ladies from Trinity United Methodist Church. They brought lunch from Arby's and sat in the shade on Bev's deck to visit while they ate.

Betty and Fred Krause enjoyed a four-day getaway to Las Vegas and had a great time.

Jan Gorman enjoyed a trip to Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to attend her oldest grandson's high school graduation. Her daughter had flown in from Phoenix the weekend before, and they flew together to attend and celebrate the graduation. Jan's brother and his wife, with their daughter-in-law and her daughter, drove down from Indiana also. Jan said it was a great time.

It is that time of the year when Jan Gorman prepares for the Ralston's Independence Day Celebration. It starts with the Picnic in the Park on July 3. There is the Amateur Pie Baking Contest for Ralstonites and the Ice Cream Social. The Ralston Archives will be open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. that day. I'll tell you about the rest of the events as I learn them.

The Ralston Archives Open House for June will be Sunday, June 19 from 1 to 3 p.m. The museum is located at 5615 Woodlawn Ave., across the street from Orval Smith Ball Park.

Last month at the Ralston Senior Center, Daniel Haynes from Help Equipment provided information on the services their program provides. They help secure low cost medical equipment and facilitate long-term care. The program was formerly known as Presbyterian Outreach.

Ron Wilson, president, attended the Manager's ENOA meeting and heard talks on suicide prevention and what ENOA does.

There will be a Step Out for Seniors Walk-a-Thon on Aug. 12.

Members were informed that the Farmer's Market vouchers are late this year and not to expect them until mid- to late June.

Lunch is served at Ralston Senior Center every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $4.50, and reservations are required. Call Diane West at 402-885-8895 to make a reservation. The menu for June 8 is chicken, broccoli & rice Casserole, salad and pudding. For June 15, it will be Sloppy Joes, potato salad and pudding. It is also Birthday Ice Cream Day. Diane Walters and I will be celebrating a big birthday.

At the May 25 luncheon, 25 attendees enjoyed the entertainment by Merrymaker, Joe Taylor, who sang a variety of crooner favorites. The Ralston Senior Center will donate an "Over the Rainbow" gift basket for the Silent Auction for the Seniors Walk-a-Thon.

At the La Vista Senior Center, in their popular crafts class, they made Uncle Sams, American Flags and bugs. Some folks wanted to paint rocks -- they have quite a variety. I got two cute red and white ones. Bobette Jones crocheted red, white and blue dollies, crosses and bookmarks that were given to everyone. The June classes will be at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 and Thursday, June 23. They will be making popsicle and clothespin furniture like benches, picnic tables and Adirondack chairs. While they wait for the glue to dry, Cheri will show everyone how to make a yard wind spinner.

There will be lunch outings on June 9 at 12:30 p.m. to the Cheesecake Factory, and June 13 at 12:30 p.m. to LaMar's Donuts. Tai Chi classes will be held June 14 and June 16 at 11 a.m. On June 15 and 17 at 10:15 a.m., there will be a chair volleyball competition. There is an outing to the SAC Museum on June 16 at 12:30 p.m., and admission is $13. On June 17 at 12:30 p.m., an outing is planned to Ref's Bar and Grill. Call 402-331-3455 to make your reservations.

I made it to bingo at La Vista on Friday, May 20. There was a good turnout and it was great to be back with friends. I won 50 cents, and my driver, Mary Jo Rosales, had beginners luck and won twice. Bobette won the blackout. It was nice to see Bobette again; she gave me a beautiful butterfly pattern doily she had crochet. I was pleased so many people stayed after bingo to visit with me, including some faithful readers I had not known before. They were so encouraging and supportive it really made my day.

It was so good to hear that so many of you enjoy reading my column, my feelings of living with cancer, my sense of humor and outlook on life. As for my hairstyle, I went with the bald look, large earrings and makeup like the movie stars. I was told “bald is beautiful.”

I am frequently asked about depression at the Cancer Clinic. I assure them I am not depressed. How could I be with all you wonderful friends and readers?

Thank you for your comments and input, you know how to reach me.

