SENIOR COLUMN: No reason to be bored, lonely as Thanksgiving approaches

Despite the La Vista Senior Center being closed for three days in November due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there is still of full calendar of things to do: tai chi, games. bingo and jingo, outings, movies, craft classes, entertainment.

There is no reason to be bored or lonely.

Take a good look at the activities calendar and plan your week. Lunch is also available Monday through Friday; the ENOA menu is in the Omaha-World Herald every Sunday. If you are not on the mailing list, call 402-331-3455 to take care of that.

On Nov. 3, the center had a lunch outing to Primo’s Modern Mexican restaurant. Aaccording to Kaily, “it was really good.” A few seniors ordered the taco salad, which was enormous and delicious, too. Kaily had her favorite — two fried tacos — that did not disappoint.

There is another lunch outing on Thursday, Nov. 17, at 12:3 0 p.m. at Cracker Barrel. Call 402-331-3455 to reserve a spot.

At the Ralston Senior Center board meeting, members voted to purchase a new Christmas tree with the memorial money from Bev Sadler. They will be decorating for Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. Volunteers are welcome.

Twenty seniors enjoyed lunch last Wednesday. Anna Curry from Whispering Roots spoke on whole grain foods and how to read the labels on the side of food boxes. It was very enlightening.

She treated them to a dessert ball that featured quinoa in the ingredients. Ron thought it needed some flavoring but would make a very good salad.

As usual, president Ron Wilson shared his joke for the day. Twenty-two were there for bingo. Dee Woody and Dode Homic were multiple winners. Dode continued her winning streak at the Thursday bingo party, where the snack at break time was high-fiber brownies.

The Thursday bingo parties will be suspended until after the holidays. They will resume Jan. 12.

The lunch menu on Nov. 23 will be beef and noodle casserole, vegetable and pudding. The menu on Nov. 30t ill be goulash, green salad and California mix vegetables, and there will be entertainment by Merrymaker Joyce Torchia. The cost is $5. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

Seth O’Reilly (grandson of Marge O’Reilly) and Haley Edgington were married on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Activities Pavilion at Mahoney State Park. It was a beautiful day — just a bit windy, but the beautiful trees were a lovely background for the ceremony.

There were about 100 guests including, of course, a lot of O’Reillys, who always have a good time. Seth was a member of the Creighton rugby team, and those athletic young men put on a dance performance that should be on Broadway.

In addition to the beauty of the fall colors, they had a display of athleticism as the rugby team danced. The pretty bride sat in her lovely off white lace gown and grinned as she watched her new husband dance with the rugby team. This was all after the traditional bride-groom first dance. Marge O’Reilly, the proud grandma, found it amusing.

Marge O’Reilly was back at her usual spot for the TUMC Soup and Pie collecting money. She said they served more than 150 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

It was the first time for the Fouts family. Margaret and Jerry enjoyed the chili, while Scott had the chicken noodle soup. They were amazed at the variety of homemade pies, Margaret decided on cherry, while Scott enjoyed chocolate pecan.

I had gotten a takeout order; Jan Gorman delivered it for me, so I thoroughly enjoyed my chicken noodle soup, carrot and celery sticks and a piece of pumpkin pie. I had ordered two bowls, so was able to enjoy another bowl of chicken noodle soup the next day.

Charlene Lauer has a group of friends she worked with in Lincoln. Now they are all retired and scattered around Nebraska and Iowa, but they still manage to get together for lunch. This time, since it was Virgil’s birthday, he got to pick, and they enjoyed lunch at the Cracker Barrel. Being together and catching up is the best part.

Marcia Jensen, her daughter Linda and adult granddaughter spent a week in Salem, Massachusetts. They went there to enjoy Halloween. They took several costumes to wear while shopping, eating and sightseeing in Salem Witch Village, just like hundreds of other people did.

On a side trip, they took a boat ride out on the ocean to see the whales. The whales came up right beside the boat. Another side trip was a two-hour, open-air bus tour to see the sights of Boston.

Aunt Grace Engelmann got to enjoy a vacation away from home as she stayed at Marcia’s tending to the dogs and chasing them around the backyard. She said it helped her get over the last of the COVID straggler symptoms.

On Halloween, I had an appointment at the Cancer Clinic for lab work, to see Dr. Geetha for results of the last CAT scan and receive IV Keytruda immunotherapy. My niece Jennifer drove me and was there for morale support.

The lab work was pretty stable — two of the three liver enzymes were normal, The CAT scan showed that while there was one new lung nodule; the other six had not enlarged any. There were two masses in the liver that decreased some in size.

I enjoyed a month long chemo break from the Lenvima and restarted it on Nov. 3 at a lower dose. I find I am feeling quite well. I’m back to doing my own laundry, and my appetite remains good — even better when I eat out and don’t cook myself.

Jennifer keeps me well supplied with my favorite foods so I can just heat them up. I’m sleeping well. Nothing to complain about.

All your prayers and positive thoughts and comments sure do help. I never thought I’d be here over a year since my diagnosis. If you have not yet gotten your third COIVD booster and flu shot, do it now before the weather gets bad.