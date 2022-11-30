SENIOR COLUMN: Plenty for seniors to do throughout December

Charlene Lauer, Charlotte Doyle, Mary Jo Rosales and I went to Bigway Catfish on 96th and L streets for our November lunch outing. It reminded us of our Friday nights at the former Ralston American Legion.

Since we were celebrating Charlotte’s birthday, we had beignets — small, puffy fried donuts without holes and covered with powdered sugar — for dessert. Our waitress said not to worry about making a mess. If you don’t, you’re not having a good time. We had a good time; there was powdered sugar all over us and the table, and they were delicious.

St. Gerald’s Friends on Q senior group held their birthday/anniversary party on Nov. 16. Alice and Pat were in charge, and made the lasagna and garlic bread and baked the cupcakes

You sat at the table designated as the month of your birthday, and the cupcakes corresponded with the month. June had green iced cupcakes with a small golf ball on top, while December had Christmas themed cupcakes.

Rita Guenette spent most of the evening in the kitchen, cutting lasagna, setting out garlic bread and cleaning up pots and trays. There were flower containers on each table, which were door prizes. I enjoyed my take out order of salad, lasagna and cupcake.

Next month, the event will be a Christmas luncheon on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 11:30 a.m. Since it is earlier in the day, I plan to be there. The cost is $ 8 per person. Cathy and Shirley are in charge. Paid reservations are required by Dec. 5.

Tom and Carolyn Sullivan picked the right time to get away. It was frigid cold here and 85 and sunny in Mexico. Carolyn said they enjoyed the beautiful beaches, great entertainment and fabulous food. They took a day excursion on a catamaran to an island, then a golf cart ride sightseeing. Too much hassling to enjoy shopping, though Carolyn did find something she liked in a small shop.

This year seemed more normal for Thanksgiving. Families and friends got together again at homes or restaurants. Some watched football, while some had to see the Macy’s parade with the balloons, floats, Rockettes and Santa Claus coming to town.

Jan Bailey enjoyed having her family over. The Sullivans had a noon meal at daughter Megan’s and later dinner at Carolyns’ sister, Diane’s. Mary and Anthony Perry enjoyed dinner at their daughter Elizabeth’s. Gloria Ptasnik had friends over for dinner, and since each brought a side dish, they had a nice variety. Mary Jo Rosales had out of town family visit and got together with about 100 relatives.

Since leftovers are the best part, I look forward to seeing Gloria and enjoying some food from her dinner. My nephew Andrew smoked a turkey, so I will be well stocked with vacuum packed turkey and be able to enjoy turkey sandwiches.

I tried a new recipe cranberry-spiced meatballs, which were really good and decorated my tree. The decorating did not take long, since I used my glass tree and filled it with colorfully wrapped Baker’s chocolates.

As usual, the La Vista Senior Center calendar for December is full of fun stuff to do.

They are doing the Christmas Lights tour again, and I am really looking forward to that. Tomorrow, Dec. 1, they are decorating for Christmas, and volunteers are needed.

There is Bingo every Friday at 1 p.m. and Jingo at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Wednesday, Dec. 21. There is a potluck on Tuesday, Dec. 20. There are two lunch outings: Thursday, Dec. 15, to the Farmhouse at 12 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 29, to Mama’s Pizza at 12:30 p.m.

There is no ENOA lunch on Friday, Dec. 16, or Tuesday, Dec. 20. The La Vista Senior Center will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. For a complete listing of the ENOA menu, call 402-331-3455 to get on the list to receive your own senior center newsletter.

Tai chi continues Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. with the exception of Tuesday, Dec. 20. The cost is 50 cents. Call 402-331-3455 to make reservations for lunches and or outings.

At the Ralston Senior Center, lunch is served every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $5, and reservations are required. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

The menu for next week, Dec. 7, will be Salisbury steak, baked potato and fruit, Billy Troy from the Merrymakers will entertain. The special Christmas luncheon will be Wednesday, Dec. 14. The menu is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, salad and pie. Cards and bingo are played at 12:15 or 12:30 p.m. after lunch every Wednesday.

Volunteers are welcome to help decorate the Christmas tree at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Dec. 1.

Thank you for all your prayers, comments and input, I appreciate all the offers to help me with any needs.

Needless to say, I am thankful to be here. When I was diagnosed on Sept. 20, 2021, I did not expect to see that Christmas, much less Christmas 2022.

Dr. Geetha said my next scan will be in a couple months. I sure am thankful my friend Doris insisted I not give up and give chemo a try. I admit I was wrong and she was right. This has been and continues to be an interesting journey.