Senior column: Ralston elects new officers, spring is here

Effective April 6, Diane West resigned her position as president of the Ralston Senior Center. She “thanked everyone for their friendship and patience during her journey working at the center.” She stated she had really enjoyed her time doing the job but has reached a point where she physically can’t do it anymore.

Election of officers was then held at the Ralston Senior Center for the first time in two years. Elected were Ron Wilson, president; Charlene Lauer, vice president; Diane Walters, secretary, and Diane West, treasurer. Darla Majewski, board member, will be in charge of handling senior center rentals and serve as liaison between Ralston City Hall and the Senior Center. Ron has appointed Barbara Henry as chaplain. After installation of officers, Ron presented outgoing president Diane West with a plaque and pot of flowers in recognition of her 11 years of service as president. Darla Majewski treated everyone to cupcakes to celebrate the occasion.

Jan Bailey’s Bowling League completed their season. Though they had been in the lead, her team, the “Bowling Chicks”, came in second. Afterward they enjoyed lunch at Shirley’s Diner where Jan said the “meatloaf was really good, enough for two meals.”

Carolyn and Tom Sullivan, along with daughters Megan and Michelle and grandchildren, enjoyed a three-day spring break in Kansas City. It was fun to get away and spend time swimming, playing games, enjoying good food and just being together.

Marge O’Reilly has a new great grandson. Her grandson and his wife whom I had met at the Tunes by the Gazebo a few years ago, are the proud parents. The baby was born the same day her KU Jayhawks won the National Basketball Title. Some of Marge’s family raked her yard, in preparation she baked cookies to go along with the pizza she served as their reward. I love her cookie recipe, she gets the cookies in a bag at Fareway and bakes them.

I enjoyed a visit from Marilyn and Larry Dyer. Marilyn had been a regular at my exercise class; it was she that noticed my shortness of breath before I realized it. That was way back in August. Of course, I did most of the talking and even though they are both out and about I filled them in on what is going on at both the Ralston and La Vista senior centers and all the opportunities there are for activities. They told me to add them to my list of helpers if I need anything. Like I’ve said, I am so blessed.

Bev Sadler, who has been battling health issues even longer than I, said her blood work shows she is holding her own. Because she was dehydrated, she then received a bag of IV fluid. She said she wishes they could give her something to give her more energy. Not one to give up, she did a few loads of laundry, which meant four trips up and downstairs. It was exhausting, so she then sat with her feet up and watched the Nebraska Red and White spring game.

The Tai Chi class at the La Vista senior center now has 20 participants per class, including two men. There is room for more so if you’ve been thinking about it, give it a try — 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday, cost is 50 cents per session. I always use the maneuver I learned in Tai Chi class to get up from a chair. At the La Vista senior center there will be a Senior Billiards Tournament on Tuesday, April 26 at 1 p.m., Zoo Animal Jingo at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27 and Bingo at 1 p.m. Friday, April 22 and April 29. There is an outing to the zoo at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28. It is free but reservations are required. Call 402-331-3455 to make your reservation. Lunch is available Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $4; the ENOA menu is published in the Omaha World-Herald every week. Reservations are required call 402-331-3455.

At the Ralston Senior Center they had 20 for lunch last Wednesday and 21 for Bingo. Two sales representatives from Humana treated the seniors to delicious ice cream sundaes. Ron forgot to read his joke so said he would double up next week. At the Bingo Party on April 14, everyone received a plastic Easter egg filled with M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces and a York peppermint patty. Next Wednesday, April 27, lunch is pulled pork on a bun, macaroni and cheese and applesauce; Tim Javorsky from the Merrymakers will entertain. Lunch on May 4th will be chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, and fruit; May 11th will be fish sandwich, coleslaw and pudding. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation; lunch is $4.50. Bingo and cards are played after lunch. There will be a free Bingo party at 1 pm on Thursday, April 28.

As for my outings, I went out to lunch at the Jaipur on the 8th with a friend, stopped at the Great Harvest Bread Company and drove by a mailbox. Scott drove my car, first time I had been in it since last October. My car gets out for a drive more often than I do. Monday the 11th I spent the day at Midlands Hospital for Port placement, they promised I would be asleep for the procedure and I was, did not feel a thing. This means no more needle sticks for blood work or IV’s, how nice that will be. I was unable to have it placed earlier because I would not have tolerated it, but the chemo has made a difference and here I am. Like I’ve been saying I am really blessed.

The grass is greening up, my peonies are starting to come up and there are some tiny leaves on the lilac bush. There is talk of snow showers for Easter but it won’t stick around long. Spring is definitely here.

You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net to share your comments and or news.