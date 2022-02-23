Senior column: Senior centers gearing up for St. Patrick's Day

Enjoyed a long phone visit with Bev Sadler. Bev has a new great grandchild, Theodore Alan Sadler. She said he is adorable and it has been so long since she’d held a little baby.

Family and friends gathered at the Ralston Senior Center on Saturday, Feb. 12 to celebrate the life of Opal June Anderson. June died at age 97 after a long, full life. Daughter Gloria put together a beautiful remembrance with songs, scripture reading, prayer, poetry reading and remarks. It was very obvious that Gloria and June were not only mother and daughter, but best friends. June was active. She enjoyed music, dancing, cooking, canning, sewing, crocheting, embroidery, knitting, quilting, word searches, reading and writing poems. She loved cardinals, “The Price is Right” TV shows, Gloria’s meatloaf, the Iowa State Fair, pizza, but most of all loved God, her family and friends. As a reminder and to comfort those left behind, June wrote this poem:

Those we love don’t go away,

They walk beside us every day.

Unseen, unheard, but always near,

So Loved, so missed, so very dear.

Due to my health situation, I was unable to attend the ceremony, but Gloria visited me the next day, shared the experience and gave me a program and bookmarks from the ceremony. She also shared some food from the meal, which I have been enjoying. The first time I had the white cheese macaroni was at June’s birthday party a few years ago, have not seen it since and was delighted to enjoy it again. I may have some side effects from my chemo but loss of appetite is certainly not one of them.

Marge O’Reilly keeps active by meeting with her Aquasize class three times a week. She says it keeps her moving and in contact with lively people. They have coffee after class on Wednesdays and last week brought Valentine treats to share. Sue Ludwig Gray had made heart-shaped brownies and encased them in little heart-shaped plastic hearts with a lid as gifts for everyone. Marge said she brought dipped pretzels.

For the past 40 years, Marge has been a member of the UNO Women’s Book Club. This week she is leading the discussion on a book about the WPA Project in Appalachia from 1939 to 1943, where women on horseback delivered books to people in the hills. Early bookmobiles.

At the La Vista Senior Center, 15 people enjoyed the February outing to Copps Pizza. Mary George tried the crab Rangoon pizza and said it was delish. Kaily seconded that. The Valentine’s Day Lunch was put together by both Papillion 55+ Club and the La Vista Senior Center; 175 attended. Music was provided by Blues Agent and there was lots of dancing; Karen Peterson boogied hard. She is always such fun to be with.

Bob said they had a COVID-safe kissing booth. Kisses were a quarter and money raised was used for the crafts. Plexiglass between participants made the kissing booth safe. Fifteen have signed up for a repeat trip to Hurts Donuts. The choice of donuts is extensive but the favorites are blueberry streusel and maple bacon donuts.

Next month both senior centers will be celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day along with other activities. At Ralston Senior Center, lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. every Wednesday. The menu for March 2 is tuna and noodle casserole, salad and pudding; for March 9 it is spaghetti with meat sauce, salad and applesauce; March 16, corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, Jello/fruit. Reservations are required. Lunch is $4.50. Call Molly Bartlett at 402-490-5768 to place your reservation. After lunch, at 12:15 p.m., cards and Bingo are played. There is also Bingo on the second and fourth Thursday at 1 p.m. The last Wednesday of the month, March 30, there will be entertainment by Louis Watkins from the Merrymakers. Louis is a talented vocalist with a wide range of styles from Sinatra to Prince. He has performed in Las Vegas before joining the Merrymakers.

The La Vista Senior Center has a full calendar. Lunch is served Monday through Friday. Reserve your meal by noon the day before by calling 402-331-3455. A $4 contribution is requested for each meal. Each time you sign up for a meal you are entered into the monthly raffle for a Walmart gift card. Thursday, March 17, at 11:30 a.m. there is a special St Patrick’s Day Luncheon hosted by the La Vista and Papillion recreation departments. Doors open at 11 a.m. and music will be provided by Johnny Ray Gomez. The meal will consist of corned beef, cabbage, potatoes and carrots, dinner roll, cookie and beverage. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, March 9 and can be done in person only at the La Vista Senior Center or Papillion Landing. Cost is $5 and non-refundable. Goodies will also be passed out. Don’t miss this wonderful event.

In March, La Vista is featuring a completely free fun program. Chair Volleyball is similar to regular volleyball but it is played seated and with a beach ball. This will be every Wednesday and Friday at 10:15 a.m. New participants are always welcome.

The musical entertainment in March will be Merrymaker Joe Taylor on Tuesday, March 15 at 12:30 p.m.

There are three opportunities for lunch outings. March 3 at 12:30 p.m. will be an outing to Cheddars; March 10, noon outing to Early Bird, and March 24 12:30 p.m. outing to Pizza West. Call 402-331-3455 to reserve your spot.

There is Bingo every Friday at 1 p.m.; cost is $1. Happy Birthday Jingo, free, is at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and St. Patrick’s Day Jingo is at 1 p.m. on March 16. Crafts with Bob and Cheri will be at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. That is just some of the fun activities available. There is more than one activity each day and Tai Chi at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday for 50 cents per session. If you are on the mailing list, read your calendar carefully. If you are not, call 402-331-3455 to receive a senior center activities calendar.

You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net to share news or comments.