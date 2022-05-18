Senior Column: Time to 'enjoy my blessings'

Jerry and Margaret Fouts enjoyed a long week end with daughter Cathi and family in Iowa. Despite the much needed rain, they got to visit a Grand Daughter and great grandchildren in Osceola, visit Pella, enjoy the tulips and visit the Jaarsma Bakery. The line extended out the door but the 45-minute wait was worth it as we got their delicious almond cakes. They also were in Des Moines and Newton, where they spent time with more family.

The La Vista Senior Center celebrated Cinco de Mayo with a party. Connie did some decorating in the kitchen, most of us dressed for the occasion. Kaily wore her poncho and sombrero complete with mustache. Rita Guenette wore her poncho and colorful jewelry; I wore a colorful blouse, my Mexican angel pin and my sombrero.

It was so good to be with my friends again, got to visit and enjoy the food. We had tortilla chips, salsa and Kaily’s homemade guacamole dip. We had multiple beverages to choose from but no margaritas.

Started off with participants being blindfolded one at a time and taking some swings at the pinata with a baseball bat. Terri who played softball had the powerful swing which dented the pinata, so after a few more whacks the candy started falling out. Connie was ready with plastic bags for us to take and put our candy.

We then moved to the kitchen/dinning room, played Loteria, Mexican bingo. We formed teams, Karen and I were a team and won the first bingo, I won a box of tissues and Karen got a large box of strawberry Jell-O. As we entered, Kaily offered us a tattoo. I picked a small Mexican flag on my hand, the surprise is it is still there. I tried washing with soap and water, even tried nail polish remover. It is a conversation piece.

Last time I told you I was going to have chemo No. 10, I did on Monday May 9. For the first time I had a reaction. At the completion I noticed the border of my palm of my hands and my fingertips were red. Then it filled in, the whole hand and fingers and got very itchy, went up to my wrist.

I called Cathy my nurse and she got some IV Benadryl. It continued up mid arm and to elbows, Cathy stayed with me, more IV Benadryl and it stopped then faded back to normal. Had to go over to Midlands for an x-ray and EKG before I could go home.

I had some calls to make for a ride for the next day, take my evening meds and then I could go to bed. I really slept well after all that Benadryl and was back at the Cancer Clinic on Tuesday for my post chemo shot. I usually send an update to my friends after each chemo session so by Wednesday I was getting calls and e-mails checking if I was okay. My nephew Andrew called and came over to see me on his lunch hour. It is so good to have so many people that really care about me.

I am going to admit I was wrong again. I had been really uptight about my first godchild and cousin Christopher visiting from Texas. Since my illness, my house is not as well kept as it was before and I always enjoyed cooking a nice meal and setting a nice table, the energy to do that is gone. He was willing to make the long drive and arrived Thursday, May 12. I quickly realized he and Nami did not come to see my house or eat here, they came to see me, visit with me, not view me.

They came to let me know what I always knew, that we loved each other very much. He said I always made him feel special from when he was a little kid. What a blessing to be able to hear the words. Like I’ve said many times, this cancer has been an education and a blessing, how lucky I am to be able to know what people think of me and have the extra time to enjoy my blessings. I am glad I changed my mind and agreed to chemotherapy.

At the La Vista Senior Center, they celebrated Dave Karlson’s birthday last Friday with a card and cupcakes. At the craft classes they made pet rocks and will be working on flags, Uncle Sam’s and are going to try to make some recycled water bottle sun catchers. Next craft day is Monday, May 23 at 12:45 p.m. June craft days with Cheri and Bob will be June 7th and 23rd. June 9th there will be an outing to the Cheesecake Factory at 12:30 p.m.

There will be no ENOA meals from June 13-17 due to the facility being used for an outside event. Activities will be June 13, 12:30 p.m., LaMar’s Donuts outing; June 14th and 16th 11 a.m. Tai Chi; June 15th and 17th 10:15 a.m. Chair Volleyball; June 16, 12:30 p.m., SAC Museum outing, $13; June 17, 12:30 p.m. Ref’s Bar and Grill outing.

They are planning a Storm Chasers baseball game on June 21 for Bingo and Baseball. Bingo will be played prior to the game. Tickets must be paid for in advance at the senior center for $22. Sorry, no refunds.

A new and exciting event is being planned for June 28. It is a boat cruise picnic and fishing trip to Wahoo, Nebraska. The boat/cruise/picnic is free but anyone wanting to fish will need to purchase a fishing license from a local retailer prior to the event. Annual fishing permits cost those ages 69+ only $5. While one day permits costs $10 for those 68 and under. Only eight registrants are permitted due to boat space. The boat is handicap accessible. Registrations will be taken beginning June 1 at 8 a.m. The phone number for reservations and to get on mailing list is 402-331-3455.

At the Ralston Senior Center, the lunch menu for next week: Wednesday, May 25 is Beef &Noodle Casserole, vegetable and pudding. Merrymaker Joe Taylor will entertain. The menu for June 1 will be Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato and fruit. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m. and costs $4.50. Call Diane West to make your reservation 402-885-8895. There will be a bingo party at 1 p.m. on Thursday May 26.

Thanks for all your input and comments. You know how to reach me.