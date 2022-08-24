SENIOR COLUMN: Travels to Iowa State Fair; passing of beloved Ralston senior

The La Vista Senior Center started the month with 20 seniors attending the lunch outing to the Olive Garden.

They went to the new location in Papillion and were impressed with the updated decor. They enjoyed a variety of Italian dishes and were pleased the waitress was kind enough to send home "to go" salads with seniors requesting them.

The following week, a small group worked on baking raspberry cookies, which were quite good -- if you like raspberry.

Last Wednesday, 54 seniors took the free trip to the Iowa State Fair. Transportation, entertainment, breakfast, games and prizes on the bus, entry to the fair and dinner were all provided by the La Vista Senior Center.

It was a full day, as they left early and returned around 8 p.m. There should be lots of pictures in next month's senior center newsletter. If you are not receiving the newsletter, call 402-331-3455 to be sure and get on the mailing list, as it contains all the many activities offered each month as well as the daily lunch menus.

Don't forget the next craft class on Monday, Aug. 29, at 12:45 p.m.

Mark Oct. 19 on your calendar. That is the date for a senior carnival at the La Vista Senior Center that is planned in cooperation with the Papillion 55+ Club.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will be balloon animals, carnival games and food. Prizes will be awarded for many of the games. Donations of new stuffed animals, new personal care items, new household items, gift cards and monetary donations will be earmarked for the senior carnival only. All donations are appreciated.

At the Ralston Senior Center, turnout for bingo both on Wednesdays and the second and fourth Thursday continues to be good.

There is plenty of room for the Wednesday lunches. Next week, lasagna is on the menu with a green salad and pudding. On Aug. 31, lunch will be Swiss steak, tomato gravy, buttered rice and fresh fruit. Entertainment will be provided by merrymaker Bert Tomassello. On Sept. 7, the menu will be chicken, broccoli, rice casserole, fruit and a cookie. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation.

Last Wednesday, the Ralston Senior Center lost a beloved longtime member. Beverly Sadler died after a long illness which began in April 2021.

Bev held many offices over the years -- president, vice president and treasurer -- and did all sorts of jobs, whatever was needed. She was a gardener and supplied many of us with fresh tomatoes from her garden. Her computer skills were amazing.

She wrote a senior column for the Ralston Recorder that listed bridge scores and always a thought for the day. Bev is survived by a brother, two sisters, three sons, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her visitation and Celebration of Life were held at Trinity United Methodist Church on Aug. 23.

St Gerald Friends on Q senior group held its annual indoor picnic and bingo on Aug. 17. Lil Willy's was back as caterer and the 83 that attended were delighted to have him back. The chicken was delicious, there was enough for seconds and some even took some home.

Next month's event will be a tailgate party on Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. Watch for details.

Now that Carolyn Sullivan is home a few weeks and has recuperated from her Destin, Florida, vacation, she had time to visit and share her experiences.

She said Destin had amazing, beautiful beaches. The house was perfect, and their daughters and families enjoyed the backyard pool. Wanting to avoid crowds, they prepared meals at home and ordered from two fresh fish restaurants.

The guys golfed and went deep sea fishing. They had rented a private pontoon with captain and co-captain for a fun five hours at Crab Island and dolphin watching. On the drive back home, Carolyn and Tom stopped in Nashville to visit their nephew, Tim. They got to see Broadway and all the sights. Tim lives in Franklin, so they got a great Civil War tour.

Carolyn is one of my many helpers, her favorite places are Hy-Vee and the Dollar and 25 Cent Store, so I had a list for her when she got back and we had a nice visit. Not seeing me for three weeks, she was excited to see I have hair and eyebrows.

Grace Engelmann has recuperated from her 92nd birthday celebration, which turned out to be a family reunion. The pandemic put an end to a big bash for her 90th. Her daughter, Mary Paladino, hosted it and made most of the arrangements. The center was decorated by Mary, Marcia and Gina.

More than 40 family members came from Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota and Oregon. A catered noon meal was served on Saturday, July 30, at the Ralston Senior Center. Niece Marsha Jensen served a delicious meatball and spaghetti dinner at her house on Friday evening for everyone already in town. Saturday night Mary did the honors and let the deli help with the cooking for all the guests -- having a nice big patio helped.

After the noon meal at the senior center, the door was opened into Ralston House so friends from there could come in and have a piece of birthday cake, too. Then there was bad news: Grace came down with COVID. No one else from the party came down with it.

Grace said she felt unwell, isolated, went to her doctor and got a prescription to help her deal with it. It did slow down her coughing a little, so she was not coughing as much. The extreme tiredness is unusual for Grace who is usually so active. She is looking forward to feeling better and checking out the La Vista Senior Center.

Thank you for all your comments and input. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net.