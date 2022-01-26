Senior column: Trying new foods in La Vista, back to masks in Ralston

Even though I am limited in my outings due to the chemotherapy and it’s effects, I love hearing of what others are doing and plan to get out again. Every time I think about venturing out, I hear the COVID numbers are up again and know it is smarter to stay home. Who ever thought a trip to the Nebraska Cancer Clinic and sometimes a trip to Walgreens would be such a big treat?! Another thing that strikes me as amusing is making myself eat sweets, cake, cookies even occasionally ice cream to maintain or gain weight. After 33 years of being a Weight Watcher, tracking, writing down everything I eat is just how I live, it reminds me of the saying “be careful what you wish for.” How often do we think we wish we could eat anything we want and not gain weight? Well the answer seems to be get cancer and it will happen.

Jan Bailey shared her experience of a night out with bowling companions recently. The group of eight went to the Comfort Inn on 72nd Street to see the Elvis impersonator, Joseph Hall. Jan said, “he was really good.” The ladies — three of the eight wore masks — enjoyed the buffet dinner which featured, beef, turkey, potatoes, vegetables and rolls.

Had a nice telephone visit with Connie T. from the La Vista Senior Center. She is still volunteering in the kitchen serving lunches. The meals are good, a nice variety. The senior menu can be found in the Omaha World-Herald every week. Every time you sign up for an ENOA-sponsored meal at the La Vista Senior Center, you will receive one entry into the Walmart Gift Card Give Away. Mary Longe was the December winner. Connie misses me at Bingo, not as much as I miss going.

Earlier this month they had a lunch outing to Ika San Ramen. Many seniors were proud of themselves for trying a type of food out of their comfort zone. The portions were especially large and the menu was fantastic. Billy Troy from the Merrymakers, a favorite, performed last week. Twelve people attended and enjoyed the show. Tomorrow, the 27th, the outing is to Zio’s Pizza where you can order pizza by the slice. Kaily has a favorite combo: ricotta cheese, pineapple and sweet chili sauce. Next month the lunch outings will include Copps Pizza on Feb. 10, Hurts Donuts on the Feb. 17 and Pan Asian Terrace on Feb. 24. Make your reservations on Feb. 1 as the bus fills up fast. Call 402-331-3455 to make your reservation.

On Monday, Feb. 14, there is a special Valentine’s Day Luncheon at Papillion Landing. Cost is $5. Preregistration at the La Vista Senior Center is required. Doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch, catered by Hy-Vee, being served at 11:30 a.m. The band Pluckin’Nutz will be the entertainment and a photo booth will also be available. Papillion Landing is located at 1046 W Lincoln St. in Papillion. Register at the La Vista Senior Center or at Papillion Landing.

Sunday was a day for telephone calls, I called my friend Josie in Fairbanks because I have not heard from her in a while, which is unusual. Turns out they had so much snow the mail trucks from Anchorage couldn’t make it to Fairbanks; store shelves were getting empty. Their temperature that morning was 37 below. A reminder how lucky we have been with our weather.

Bob “Trouble” at the La Vista Senior Center said they are working on the new “how to paint” class. In February they will be making little houses and flower baskets. They are trying to come up with take home ideas for Valentines Day.

At the Ralston Senior Center, they are wearing masks again. There had been a miscommunication with the bus company and the January trip to Sloan, Iowa and the Winna Vegas Casino had to be cancelled. Plans now are to go on Feb. 8, but it will have to be discussed with all that go as the bus company is raising the bus charge. They will need to commit to at least 35 per trip in order to break even. If you’ve ever thought about taking the trip, now is the time. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to get information and make a reservation.

Elections for officers are held in April. Diane West said she will be stepping down after years of serving as president. At this point, Ron Wilson will run for the office.

Recently, a letter I had written to the Public Pulse in the Omaha World-Herald was published. My purpose was to thank student nurse, Meghan Wu, who was with me in September when Dr. Geetha, my oncologist, came to my Midlands Hospital room, showed me my cat scan on the computer and discussed my options for treatment. After she left, Meghan pulled up a chair and sat down. I looked at her, she said “You don’t have to talk to me, I am going to stay with you, I don’t think you should be alone.” Weeks later, I cannot get her out of my mind. Being a retired nurse myself, I can say Meghan is going to be an excellent nurse. I wish her all the best and would like to thank her. Since my purpose was to recognize nurses for the work they do, I did not expect the blessings I received from my letter.

I heard from numerous people: cards, phone calls and emails. Some, I had worked with years ago. I had nice conversations, catching up and received many offers of help for whatever I needed. Truly a blessing for me to learn what people think of me as I continue on this final journey. Like I said when I came back to writing this column, it was not a surprise, I had diagnosed myself, so expected the news I got, but it certainly has been a positive learning experience being on the other side of the bed.

Prior to the pandemic, I was out and about and met my readers in the grocery store, at church and at the seniors centers, Ralston and La Vista. People would recognize me from my picture and we’d chat. Now we all go out less, wearing a mask it is not easy to recognize people you know, I had let my hair go grey early in the pandemic, now it is still grey but there is not much of it. It will grow back someday. I have learned I have some new readers who might want to make a comment. You can reach me at janetrentko@cox.net. If you already have my other email, continue to use that; the Cox email is for my Papillion Times readers.

If you have not gotten your booster shot, now is the time and please continue to wear a mask; double masking is a good idea. Stay well and safe.

Janet Rentko is a member of the La Vista and Ralston senior centers.