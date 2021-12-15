Senior column: Vaccinations help area seniors celebrate the holidays

This year, since seniors had been diligent about getting vaccinated and their booster shots, they felt safer in getting together with family for Thanksgiving.

Charlene Lauer had dinner at Horseman's Park with son Dennis and daughter-in-law Diane. Diane West did get to spend time with her family but did it the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Rita Guenette spent the day at her daughters' house. Betty and Fred Krause enjoyed hosting the family for dinner at Cascio's. Margaret, Jerry and Scott Fouts had a quiet dinner at home then planned to get together with family to enjoy cheese trays and dessert, the grandkids all ended up with sniffles and so plans were changed and they stayed home.

Jan Bailey spent the day with family. Jan Gorman flew to Fort Wayne, Indiana with her daughter, her son and his family made it for Thanksgiving and it was the first time all the cousins had been together in a long time.

I enjoyed a quiet day, watched the Macy's Parade on TV. It sure was better than last year's abbreviated version. Seeing the crowds and balloons brought back lots of good memories. My special treat for the day was my green bean casserole. The next day I enjoyed smoked turkey thanks to my nephew Andrew, stove top stuffing and gravy. It was perfect because I got to enjoy lots of leftovers.

At the Ralston Senior Center, they decorated on Monday, Nov. 29. Greg Dittmer, Public Works Superintendent, came and helped put the tree together. They couldn't get the lights going so will have to get a new tree for next year. Ron Wilson, Darla Majewski, Charlotte Doyle, Nancy Szynskie, Sharon Kirk and Darlene Hagerty helped decorate. On Dec. 1, Billy Troy from the Merrymakers performed. He mentioned having had COVID last year.

The special holiday luncheon took place on Wednesday, Dec. 8 with a little change in the menu. Pumpkin pie was served in place of apple. Beautiful poinsettias were on each table and after lunch the drawing was held. There was a change this year, there were 12 poinsettias and a number of handmade quilts, made and donated by Ron Wilson, so seniors had a choice of prizes.

The winners were: Delores Beloyed, Bonnie Wolf, Ron Wilson, Clara Valla, Marlene Cross, Laura Jean O'Connor, Darla Majewski, Florence Howell, June Nemecek, Margie Kantor, Becky Uhe, Pat Walkemeyer, Lyle Porter, Joan Patrick, Marcia Jensen, Lad Nemecek, Virginia Barnes, Jeanette Kalasky, Charlene Lauer, Virginia Hilbers, Diane Walters, Helen Savich, Mary Paladino, Darlene Nigrin and Maxine Duracinski.

Over at the La Vista senior center they had several senior volunteers who assisted in putting up the two flocked Christmas trees. They helped fluffing up branches, put on ornaments and hang the ribbon. Bob has been busy making a variety of crafts which can be seen on the ledge as you enter. I received a cute penguin, which I have on the railing coming into my living room.

Nine seniors joined the lunch outing to Charlie's on the Lake on Dec. 2. Kaily enjoyed her perfectly cooked blackened salmon and everyone loved their seafood, a few even enjoyed a dessert. The weather was so beautiful several seniors went outside and enjoyed the beautiful lake.

Today is the ENOA's Christmas meal consisting of baked ham, twice baked potato, cheesy broccoli, dinner roll, cheesecake with cherry topping and milk. Following lunch there is an Ugly Sweater Contest, will tell you more about it next time.

Some upcoming events are: the movie 'It's a Wonderful Life" with soda and popcorn on Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. On Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. is Big Bucks Bingo. On the 23rd at 1 p.m. White Elephant Gift Exchange, bring one gift wrapped and valued at less than $10. Dec. 28th at 1 p.m. they will be making Reindeer Poop Snack Mix. If you are not on their mailing list be sure to call 402-331-3455, read it carefully. There are always numerous opportunities for a variety of activities and lunch Monday thru Friday.

They are finally starting to talk about snow. We all knew this unseasonable weather couldn't last. Do remember if schools are closed due to weather, senior centers will also be closed.

Enjoy those Christmas Lights and Holiday Festivities. Merry Christmas.

— Janet Rentko is a member of the La Vista and Ralston senior centers