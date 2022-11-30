 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shadow Lake Towne Center kicks off holidays with tree lighting ceremony

The Papillion La Vista South Titan Marching Band and street performers entertain the crowd before Santa sings "Jingle Bells" and flips the switch on the Christmas tree at Shadow Lake Towne Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.
113022-pt-news-xmas-shadowlake-p1.jpg

A large crowd marvels at the newly illuminated tree at the center of the Shadow Lake Town Center shopping district in Papillion on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
113022-pt-news-xmas-shadowlake-p2.jpg

Left: A fire truck clears the way for Santa during a tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion. Right: Papillion La Vista South High School Marching Band preforms during a parade preceding the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.
113022-pt-news-xmas-shadowlake-p3.jpg

Papillion La Vista South High School Marching Band preforms during a parade preceding the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.
113022-pt-news-xmas-shadowlake-p4.jpg

People gathered in Shadow Lake Town Center in Papillion, including outside World of Wonder, which was selling novelty lights, on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
113022-pt-news-xmas-shadowlake-p5.jpg

Sue's Stepper-ettes preform during a parade preceding the tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.
113022-pt-news-xmas-shadowlake-p6.jpg

A large crowd gathered just before the tree was illuminated on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.
113022-pt-news-xmas-shadowlake-p7.jpg

A street performer uses a giant illuminated hoop to entertain the crowd on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion.
