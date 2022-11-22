 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soaring Wings Vineyard in Springfield listed for sale

Are you dreaming of moving to Napa Valley, but you’ll miss snow too much?

Springfield, Nebraska, has the perfect opportunity for you.

Soaring Wings Vineyard just south of downtown Springfield is for sale.

A posting about 17145 S. 138th St. shows the vineyard along with a four bed, three bath,, 3909-square-foot home, according to a Zillow listing. The asking price? Only $3.1 million. For comparison, Redfin says the median sale price for a home — sans established vineyard — in Napa Valley runs $920,000.

A listing on BizQuest.com shows Soaring Wings for sale with a description that it spans nearly 30 acres, with more than 11 acres planted with several varietal grapes with “plenty of room to grow more.” The listing says the business has had a positive cash flow for the past couple years.

Soaring Wings first opened its doors in Springfield in 2001.

