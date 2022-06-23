SOCCER: Union Omaha's magical US Open Cup run ends in quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Union Omaha's magical run in the U.S. Open Cup ended with a 6-0 loss to Sporting Kansas City in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, June 22, at Children's Mercy Park as a second-half surge by the hosts ended in a rout.

"Amazing environment of the game, just incredible," Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims said. "It felt packed, and that's awesome for Kansas City, for the stadium on a Wednesday night, incredible. And then most importantly for our fans, and I think that they definitely helped with the environment."

Mims added that the experience will help the team against League One competition.

"I think the tape is going to be such a wonderful tool," he said. "I'm just proud of the guys for the run that we had."

Mims also hopes that experience will continue to drive interest in Omaha for the Owls.

"I think there were a lot of fans that came from Omaha that maybe didn't know much about soccer but liked our team, our club, our city," Mims said. "And they got to see a real stadium, a real environment, a real match, and saw a lot of goals."

He said he couldn't thank the crowd enough.

"Like you saw, they said they were coming out and they came out," he said. "Oh my gosh, I wish we could keep it close or get a result, but it seemed like they still had a great time and were singing and chanting and having some adult beverages and it looked amazing."

Even with the loss, Mims added that the momentum continues to build and has been "amazing" to experience.

Sporting KC was on the front foot for most of the half, but Union Omaha had the first two chances.

First, Hugo Kametani was one-on-one with Sporting KC goalkeeper John Pulskamp, but was "indecisive" and couldn't score. Then, the ball fell to Kemal Malcolm in the fifth minute. The forward fired a shot that snuck through the Pulskamp's arms, but the save did enough to slow down the shot, and the game stayed scoreless.

"He's right there and the keeper somehow smothers it," Mims said. "If we can be up 1-0, it's a completely different game. And then after that they were incredible."

Five minutes later, Khiry Shelton fired an excellent pass across the face of goal, which found the feet of Daniel Salloi, who with an easy finish gave Sporting KC a 1-0 lead.

For the next 27 minutes, Los Buhos did an admirable job of slowing down Sporting KC, but the hosts broke through again from a corner kick. The cross delivered by Felipe Hernandez was headed past Rashid Nuhu by Kortne Ford to make it 2-0 for the hosts.

In the second half, Los Buhos simply couldn't hang with Sporting KC, who scored in the 52nd (Salloi), 55th (Shelton), 66th (Hernandez) and 80th minutes (Hernandez) to rout Omaha 6-0.

Mims said the Owls didn't beat themselves and that Sporting KC was "class."

"They were class tonight," he said. "They were super, super good. ... They should be unstoppable with the crowd behind them."

With their U.S. Open Cup run ended in difficult fashion, Union Omaha can now focus solely on their USL League One campaign, though Mims said it will take time to move on from their loss in Kansas City.

"It takes some time," he said. "This is good and bad, it's over. The reason it's bad is because it's over and we were a couple games away from trophy ... But the good news is we can focus on the league now, and it's just too difficult to focus on both."

