Sojka Promoted to Papillion Chief Building Official

PAPILLION -- Brad Sojka has been promoted to the role of chief building official for the City of Papillion, overseeing the city's Building Department.

Sojka was previously the city’s plans examiner and has worked closely with former Chief Building Official Shawn Hovseth since joining the city in 2018. Hovseth recently accepted a position with HDR.

Sojka has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Before joining the city, he worked as a senior environmental specialist for OPPD, an environmental engineer for URS Group/AECOM and an associate engineer for Valmont.

He is also a graduate of the City of Papillion’s Leadership Program, which aims to equip staff members with knowledge and insight for future leadership roles within the organization.

“Congratulations to Brad on this promotion,” said Mayor David Black. “Brad is well prepared to lead the City of Papillion’s Building Department and continue its reputation of offering high quality, timely and friendly service.”

