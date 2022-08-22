 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Speed lowered, four-way stop added at 132nd and Platteview Road

The intersection of Platteview Road and 132nd Street near Springfield will become a four-way stop as soon as this week.

Speeds in the area will be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph. New signage with flashing lights will alert drivers to be prepared to stop, in addition to the intersection’s stop signs.

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners approved the traffic changes on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The change comes at the urging of Springfield City Administrator Kathleen Gottsch and after more than year of study, said Sarpy County Engineer Dennis Wilson.

