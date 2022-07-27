Springfield comes together for coach injured in car accident

A severe car crash involving Springfield Legion Baseball Coach Mike Renner broke two parts of his pelvis July 15.

After a weekend surgery, Renner was discharged from the hospital Thursday. He’s getting better everyday, Renner said, but he has a long road of recovery ahead of him. He expects to undergo a lot of physical therapy to get back to normal.

Katie Barton, mother of No. 22 Kaden Barton, said Springfield is hoping for Renner to make a quick recovery.

“As a community, we’re all pulling for coach Renner, and praying for him to be healthy,” Katie said.

He’ll be out of work at his day job in construction for six months to a year.

However, the accident won’t stop Renner from coaching the baseball players. The team has a great staff, he said, who he’s been talking to everyday. He sends them notes and lineups to make sure they have everything they need for success.

He didn’t miss senior night Tuesday, July 19. Renner watched the ceremony and game from the University of Nebraska Medical Center on a sporting app called GameChanger. He coached via texts to his staff.

“I’m still there,” Renner said. “I’m just not there in person.”

Before the game against the Plattsmouth Legion team at Buffalo Park, Renner recognized the graduating Springfield seniors in an audio recording.

“It was my honor to coach you all in your last Legion season,” Renner said in the recording. “You all have been great teammates and it made me very proud.” That message and the excitement of senior night could have easily distracted players, Renner said, but they played hard and focused. They started “hot,” he said. After a mishap in the 5th inning, they battled back to pull out a 7-5 win.

The coach is hopeful he’ll be able to attend a game if his team makes state. Renner thinks they have a good chance to win their area.

“We’re a tough team to beat,” Renner said. “The kids fight really well and they don’t get intimidated by anyone.”

This final home game doubled as a fundraiser for Renner and his family. Cash donations were 100% matched by team sponsor Rock Medical Group.

Organized by the Springfield Baseball Association Board, President Jason Krenzer said that after the crash, the board naturally wanted to help raise as much as possible for someone who’s such an important part of the Springfield community.

“He’s got a long road of recovery ahead of him,” Krenzer said at the game. “Anything we can do tonight that’s going to help, that’s really our goal.”

Renner expressed gratitude for their efforts. He said it was emotional to receive so much support.

“We have this community that we’re new to, and they’ve grabbed us and held us tight,” Renner said. “It makes it easy to go to bed when I’m not feeling very good … knowing that I have a bunch of people to call on.”

Having only coached Springfield for one season, Renner has made a dramatic impact on the team and community in such a short timeframe, Krenzer said.

“We just want him to get healthy and get back to us,” Krenzer said.

Katie said Renner’s not only been a great role model but has really helped her son Kaden grow as an athlete.

“He’s a really good guy, really good coach,” Katie said. “You can tell he really cares about his players.” With the kind words and financial support, Renner said the Springfield community has rallied around him.

“I have a strong family, have a big family,” Renner said. “Now I have a bigger family with Springfield baseball.”