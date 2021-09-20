Springfield Community Foundation names new board members

Springfield Community Foundation named five new members to its Board of Directors last week
They are Carol Dill, Amy Daniel, Laura Osborn, Shannon Sands and Sarah Schram. They join returning members Michelle Parr and Board President Keith Hentzen.
“We are delighted to have these five individuals joining our board,” Hentzen said. “They all embody the spirit of community and bring talent and expertise to our foundation.
“We look forward to having their valuable insight and guidance as Springfield Community Foundation continues to grow and support the needs of nonprofits serving the Springfield community."
Carol Dill served Springfield as an educator working in Springfield Platteview Community Schools for most of her 40-year career. She was instrumental in developing and directing the school district's Outdoor Education Program and in working with Springfield Community Foundation to get the splash pad completed in honor of her late husband, Mayor Mike Dill. Carol and Mike raised their family in Springfield, and Carol still calls Springfield her home.
Amy Daniels was born and raised in Springfield and graduated from Gretna High School. After college, the Peace Corps, career and raising her family, she moved back to Springfield in 2020. She works for Timmerman Land & Cattle, based out of Springfield. Amy has volunteered at her children’s schools, church, drug and alcohol treatment centers, and the Sarpy County Fair through the years.
Laura Osborn is a real estate professional with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group. Prior to real estate, she worked in corporate marketing roles for over 15 years. She holds a BSBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is the president of the Springfield Business Association and serves on a variety of committees with the Omaha Area Board of REALTORs. Laura resides in Springfield with her husband Brian and their two boys.
Shannon Sands holds a BSBA from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She brings over 10 years of nonprofit and development experience, previously working for United Way of the Midlands and the Omaha Community Foundation. Shannon resides in Springfield with her husband Mike and their three daughters.
Sarah Schram, M.S., R.D., is the health director for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department (SCHD) in Papillion, Nebraska. Sarah has 18 years of experience working in public health. Sarah received her bachelor’s degree in dietetics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received a master’s degree in nutrition and food management from the University of Central Oklahoma. Sarah serves on many local nonprofit boards including the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors and The Wellbeing Partners. Sarah resides in Springfield, with her husband Jon and their two boys.
Keith Hentzen grew up on his family’s farm in Seward, Nebraska, and lives in Gretna. He has served the Springfield community through his ownership of Springfield Drug and Soda Fountain for more than 40 years. He graduated from the UNMC College of Pharmacy in 1975. Keith was appointed in 1986 to the Midlands Community Foundation Board of Directors and was reappointed seven times, retiring from the MCF Board in 2007. He also has served on the Midlands Community Hospital Board, the Springfield and Sarpy County Business Associations, Platteview Schools Foundation and the Springfield Days Committee. He has served on the Springfield Community Foundation since 2013, currently as president. He enjoys Husker sports, canoeing, church, and family time with his wife, children and their spouses, and his five grandsons.
Michelle Parr grew up in Springfield and graduated from Platteview High School. She holds a BA and master’s degree in education, and has been teaching in the Westside and Springfield Platteview Community Schools districts for the last 29 years, currently teaching third grade at Westmont Elementary and serving as the director of the district’s Outdoor Education program. Michelle has volunteered at St. Joseph’s church teaching CCD, served as the PTO president and volunteered for seven years on the celebrate safe committee to help raise funds for the after-prom party. She also served on the technology board to help initiate iPads into the district. Michelle and her husband Joe have served on the SCF Board since 2013 and helped with numerous activities including AED monitors, park benches along trails, new splash pad pieces and memorial, hosting dinners along the trails, and helping with the annual tree lighting. Michelle and Joe raised their children in Springfield, and they attended Platteview High School.
Springfield Community Foundation is an Affiliated Fund of Midlands Community Foundation. The mission of the foundation is to support activities which provide civic, educational, health, human services or cultural improvements for the community of Springfield, Nebraska.