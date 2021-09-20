Springfield Community Foundation names new board members

Laura Osborn is a real estate professional with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group. Prior to real estate, she worked in corporate marketing roles for over 15 years. She holds a BSBA from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She is the president of the Springfield Business Association and serves on a variety of committees with the Omaha Area Board of REALTORs. Laura resides in Springfield with her husband Brian and their two boys.

Shannon Sands holds a BSBA from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She brings over 10 years of nonprofit and development experience, previously working for United Way of the Midlands and the Omaha Community Foundation. Shannon resides in Springfield with her husband Mike and their three daughters.

Sarah Schram, M.S., R.D., is the health director for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department (SCHD) in Papillion, Nebraska. Sarah has 18 years of experience working in public health. Sarah received her bachelor’s degree in dietetics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received a master’s degree in nutrition and food management from the University of Central Oklahoma. Sarah serves on many local nonprofit boards including the Nebraska Association of Local Health Directors and The Wellbeing Partners. Sarah resides in Springfield, with her husband Jon and their two boys.