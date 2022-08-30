Springfield Girl Scouts to hold organizational meeting

Girl Scouts Troop 48152 invites children from Westmont and Springfield Elementary Schools to participate.
A parent's meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 480 Main St. in Springfield. Girls are invited for a fun craft.
