Springfield Girl Scouts to hold organizational meeting

Girl Scout Badges

A Girl Scout badge for learning how to program a robot is seen beneath a sample of  badges focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

 Patrick Semansky, Associated Press

Girl Scouts Troop 48152 invites children from Westmont and Springfield Elementary Schools to participate.

A parent's meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 480 Main St. in Springfield. Girls are invited for a fun craft.

