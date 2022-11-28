Springfield Making Spirits Bright with holiday tradition

Springfield kicked off the holiday season on Monday, Nov. 22, with its holiday tradition Making Spirits Bright.

The Springfield Youth Athletic Association held a soup supper while the Springfield Business Association offered activities such as marshmallow roasting. The downtown businesses were open to greet holiday shoppers and offer places to warm up.

The highlight of the event was turning on a large Christmas tree in the city’s urban park at Second and Main streets, across from Springfield Drug.

Prior to the tree-lighting ceremony, a parade was held along Main Street featuring seven holiday-themed floats. Mayor Robert Roseland presented prizes for the top three entries selected by a panel of judges.

The City of Springfield’s float won first place in the parade. Springfield Elementary’s Parent-Teacher Organization came in second place, and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office finished in third place.

The crowd also sang Christmas carols together, accompanied by a band from Springfield Baptist Church with church elder Lee Smith leading the vocals.

“Everyone talks about the small-town feeling. Springfield has that,” Roseland said.

Roseland thanked the Springfield community for coming together for the event.

“This is why I love this town so much,” Roseland said. “I can’t thank you enough for being here tonight.”

