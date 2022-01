San Diego, CA — PFC Logan R. Bidrowsky, a graduate of Platteview High School in May 2021, was named the most physically fit Marine at his graduation on Jan. 7 at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

A member of 3262 Mike Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Bidrowsky displayed outstanding performance as the most physically fit Marine, scoring a 300/300 on the physical fitness test and combat fitness test.

He is the son of son of Dave and Paula Bidrowsky.