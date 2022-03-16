Springfield matriarch Ostransky passes

SPRINGFIELD — JoAnn Krulis Ostransky — a member of one of the region’s founding families, schoolteacher, Springfield library board president and Sarpy County Fair mainstay — died on Feb. 26. She was 88 years old.

In her time, she educated hundreds of children, farmed, raised a family and raised a church. She was a valedictorian, 4-H mom, amateur historian and dog breeder. She also made Ribbon Cookies every year for Christmas, because other people didn’t make them.

Her parents taught her three important lessons to live by.

‘’They always said to always tell the truth, work hard and be kind to people. That’s been my motto,” she said in a 2020 interview.

In a Facebook posting, Ostransky reported she was born during a blizzard on March 18, 1933 to Charles and Lula Krulis.

“Dad did not get to the hospital to see Mom and me until three days later. Dad had taken Mom to stay with relatives so she would be there to get to the hospital. In those days they did not have much equipment to open the roads,” Ostransky posted.

She and her parents were caretakers of the 160-acre Sarpy County Poor Farm, a precursor to today’s retirement homes, where they aided the county’s elderly and indigent. She and her mother would cook and clean. Ostransky would continue that mission until the early-1960s.

When her father died from a heart attack, she would have to learn to drive because her mother never would.

A diligent student, she graduated as valedictorian of Springfield High School in 1950. Ostransky earned her teaching degree from the College of Saint Mary. Her son, Mike, wrote that she “lived in the dorms her first year, but said the nuns were very strict and hid behind plants and graded them on how they behaved and presented themselves.”

She taught kindergartners through eighth-graders for nine years at the one-room Snider School, which was located at Highway 50 and Capehart Road, until 1958. Ostransky also started a 4-H club at the school called the “Goldenrod Girls.”

“When you teach at a rural school, you’re like a mother hen with her chicks because you really become very close to them,” she said.

Years later, Ostransky would return to teaching as a substitute for the Springfield Platteview Community Schools, spending another 19 years teaching English, math and what-not, earning an Outstanding Substitute Teacher of the Year award.

“I loved every minute of it,” she said. “I had a rule for all the teachers. I wanted something to do. I am not a babysitter.”

She met Fred Ostransky when they were both attendants at a wedding. He proposed before an 18-month tour in Germany with the U.S. Army, and they married upon his return on June 13, 1959.

“He was the kind of man who wanted to help whoever needed it,” Ostransky said.

After their wedding, the couple resided on the Poor Farm, where they cared for the elderly, farmed and raised three children: Mary Kay, Mike and Marvin. Even after the last resident passed in 1961 and the farm was sold in 1967, they continued to live and work on the same land until they built their dream home in 1984 near Springfield.

Mike remembers having a huge garden for food, ending in much canning and many plastic containers of frozen corn. To make ends meet, Ostransky raised and sold Airedale Terrier puppies.

While her husband served on the county fair board, Ostransky volunteered, worked weigh-in for the tractor pulls for 31 years, and exhibited in open class. She even won two best of show trophies in antiques and vegetable display in the same year. She was described as “a 4-H mom, grandma and great grandma” by her family.

Ostransky’s lifelong passions included the church and reading. She was a devout Catholic, helping organize the first mass in Springfield in 1969, and assisting in fundraising to build St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. She also started the first Catechism and Communion classes for children.

Her love of books led her to serve on the Springfield Memorial Library Board of Directors for 21 years, with eight years as president. She had a large role in fundraising and planning the new library, built in 2001, and an addition in 2012.

“If there was something going on in Springfield, my family tried to take part,” she said.

All the while, Ostransky chronicled the growth of Springfield and St. Joseph’s through “many, and I mean many, scrapbooks,” Mike said.

A lifetime of hard work and volunteerism did not go unnoticed. The Ostransky family was named the WOWT Farm Family of the Week in 1972. In 1992, they were named the Great Nebraska Family by the Nebraska Council of Home Extension Clubs, and honored by Gov. Ben Nelson during National Family Week that same year.

In 2019, Suburban Newspapers Incorporated (which includes the Papillion Times) selected Ostransky for its Women of Distinction Award, given to those for “outstanding generosity and dedication.”

Even in her twilight years, when confined to a wheelchair, Ostransky kept at it. She gave history talks about the Poor Farm and Springfield history, continued to update the church and community scrapbooks, was featured in the 2021 Papillion Days parade, and had an entry in last summer’s county fair.

Ostransky still lived in the same dream home she and Fred had built at the time of her passing.

She is survived by her children: Mary (Tom) Oltman, Mike (Pam) Ostransky, Marvin Ostransky; grandchildren: Jamie (Justin) Nuss, Dawn (Chad) Bodine, J.T. (Hanna) Oltman, Jayden Ostransky; great-grandchildren: Violet, Easton and Sterling Nuss, Daisy Oltman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

