Springfield Platteview Community Schools receive $170,000 grant from Meta

Springfield Platteview Community Schools received a $170,000 grant from Meta to provide its two elementary schools with 75 interactive computer display boards for every classroom and learning common areas.

The gift was announced during the grand opening ceremonies for the new Springfield Elementary School and the refurbished Westmont Elementary School on Friday afternoon. Meta is the parent company of Facebook.

Boxlight LCD flat panel displays are essentially 21st century chalkboards, replacing outdated projection systems and the current laptop checkout program for classroom instruction. Teachers can connect to the interactive touchpads from MacBooks and iPads or use them independently.

“We have a goal in our district to be teaching our students 21st century skills, so this is an extension of what we are trying to accomplish,” SPCS Director of Technology Frank Staskiewicz said. “It’s going to allow them to collaborate with their teachers, it’s going to allow them to collaborate with other students on projects, things that will enhance their learning by working together.”

Platteview High School and Platteview Central Junior High students would be using the technology in the near future, Staskiewicz said.

It was also announced that Meta would be paying for half of a new $50,000 integrated door security and camera system for Platteview High and Platteview Central. The Genetec system, already in place in the elementary schools, provides remote locking and monitoring of exterior doors and a live video feed at all entrances.

Through an agreement with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement will be able to tap into the system during an emergency.

The funding is a follow-up to a $200,000 grant from Meta in fall 2019 to support technology upgrades and related technical skill building opportunities, including a video display system in the high school gymnasium. The company has also provided other technology and digital curriculum resources.

“A key strength of this community lies in an acknowledgement that our children must be equipped with the support and tools that are needed to compete in and thrive in a 21st century economy,” said Matt Sexton, community development manager for Meta’s Sarpy Data Center.

More than 200 people attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new school, which featured a performance by the Platteview High School Choir and an open tour.

Superintendent Ryan Saunders also highlighted the changes to Westmont, including a new gym as well as a new common space, classrooms, playground equipment and outdoor classrooms.

“Kids are learning in environments that are more stable, more secure and have more technology opportunities to learn than ever before,” Saunders said.