Springfield's Wicked Hen Farmhouse shuts doors

A popular Springfield restaurant has closed.

Wicked Hen Farmhouse has been open for more than five years in Springfield, serving breakfast and lunch specialties such as Grammy J’s Cinnamon Roll Sandwich and the Hadley’s Hash Stacker, which features hash browns, meat, eggs and sausage gravy on top of biscuits.

On a Facebook post, owner Amy Busch said she’s shutting down to focus on her health and her family.

“This has not been an easy decision, but I know in my heart it is the right one at this time,” she said. “I couldn’t have made my dreams come true without my family, friends, my staff and all of you … my customers.”

The cafe shut down for two weeks in late May and June due to Busch's health issues. It reopened with a new kitchen manager, according to a Facebook post. The restaurant’s last day was Sept. 4.

When Wicked Hen opened in 2017, it was the community's only full-service, sit-down family restaurant. Busch used recipes inherited from her grandmother with her own twists.

“It all goes back to family,” Busch told the Papillion Times in 2017. “Just being able to bring something new to the community and see families coming in and enjoying a meal together.