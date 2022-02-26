STATE SWIMMING: Four top-three finishes for Papillion-LaVista at NSAA State Championships

LINCOLN -- The 2022 NSAA Swimming Championships was a success for Papillion-LaVista/Papillion-LaVista South, which had four events with a top-three finisher, all including seniors Olivia Dendinger or Elizabeth Ford.

Seniors Gracie Cunningham, Dendinger, Teresa Cavanaugh and Ford led a PLV-PLVS team that won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute, 47.05 seconds, seven-tenths of a second ahead of second-place Norfolk.

"That relay is really unique because all four of us all seniors, we've been swimming together such a long time," Ford said. "And I think going into that we knew we just had to give it everything. And we knew it was going to be a close race no matter what.

"And we knew our strengths and weaknesses, where we needed to push and as the freestyle or an anchor, that really had me nervous standing up on the blocks. It all comes down to that last 50. But I think just that relay, especially the medley relay is such a team effort and everyone giving it their all and I think it's super exciting. I think that everyone gave it their best."

Dendinger carried over the team success into a one-and-a-half second win in the 200 yard individual medley, finishing with a time of 2:05.94.

"For the 200 IM, I feel like coming out of the relay, I was really pumped up from winning the last one," Dendinger said. "I think that helped with my 200 IM, but I kind of expected to go the time I did today because I felt a bit more tired, but it was really close to my best time."

After Dendinger's IM, Miles Graham from PLV-PLVS competed in the boys 200 IM consolation final and finished second with a time of 2:00.90.

The quickest race in swimming, the 50-yard freestyle, was contested by Ford, the fastest qualifier with a time of 23.93 in the prelims. Even with a time three-hundredths of a second faster, Ford was overtaken by Molly Von Seggern from Marian and winner Bella Livingston from Lincoln Southwest.

"The 50 free is such a tough race because it's so close, happens in the blink of an eye," Ford said. "It's hard wanting something so badly, and then not ending up getting it. But I know that all the girls in that heat, we're working our hardest... Third is still the highest placement I've individually gotten... the past four years."

As a sixth-place finisher last year, Ford added she "can't not be happy about how I did," and hopes to carry the success she had into the next four years at St. Cloud State University.

After Ford’s third-place finish, however, the top-three finishes stalled out for the most part, as Ford placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in her final individual high school race.

"It's been a really crazy high school season," Ford said. "Swimming is as big of a mental game as it is the physical challenge of keeping going throughout the winter months of training and coming through it.

"This whole season, I've just been reflecting, looking back at how much I've grown the past four years. My freshman year, I didn't make finals at state... But now to be a senior in high school, winning, being state champion in the relay and medaling in both my individuals and another relay, I think that's just crazy."

Ford also appreciated how "hard work can pay off" and was grateful for the opportunities she's had in high school.

The team of Leah Erlbacher, Danielle Barrera-Bojanski, Keira Promes and Cavanaugh finished fifth in the 200 freestyle relay.

In the girls 100-yard backstroke consolation final, Lauren Kounovsky from Gretna finished first, while Cunningham finished second.

The penultimate championship final contested by PLV-PLVS swimmers was the girls 100-yard breaststroke, when Dendinger won by two-tenths of a second with a time of 1:04.48.

"The 100 breaststroke, I was kind of doing racing by then," Dendinger said. "So I was just like, I'll have fun and whatever happens, happens, and I added a little bit, but it's swimming for place instead of time."

For the senior Dendinger, the emotions were mixed after racing for the last time in high school before she goes on to compete for University of Nebraska-Omaha.

"I was super excited coming into the meet because I've worked super hard, with all my teammates all year," Dendinger said. "I was just really excited and also kid of sad because it's my last time being here."

PLV-PLVS then finished seventh in the boys 400 yard freestyle relay to wrap up the competition.

