Storm Chasers give back to metro area via volunteerism, donations

The Omaha Storm Chasers office staff and players spent more than 683 hours volunteering with more than 70 community organizations across the metro area last year.

The Storm Chasers, based in Papillion's Werner Park, gave $23,695 to local nonprofit youth baseball and softball organizations for field and facility improvements, according to a news release. The Chasers were also able to raise more than $36,000 for five local nonprofit partners through jersey auctions.

Fans donated 6,206 cans of nonperishable food through through the Hy-Vee Canned Food Sunday promotion and $10,000 was raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities through the Hurl the Pearl promotion.

Additional charitable highlights include raising over $15,900 through the Chasers Charities garage sales, two $1,000 scholarships through the Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship presented by Weitz Company, $4,000 donated to Playsmart via the Werner Enterprises RBI promotion and $3,381.50 donated to Operation Ride Home through a partnership with Jack Daniel’s, Republic National Distributing and Spectra Food Services.

“Being a part of and giving back to our local community that supports us is a fundamental pillar of the Omaha Storm Chasers organization,” said Laurie Schlender, vice president and general manager. “It is vitally important that we use our platform to help create awareness for these organizations so that they can continue to do such valuable work in our community.”