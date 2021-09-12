 Skip to main content
Students create 9/11 Memorial Events
Students create 9/11 Memorial Events

For the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, area students created their own memorial events.

In the Papillion-La Vista high schools, student members of NJROTC challenged fellow Monarchs and Titans to do 2,977 pull-ups -- one for each lost soul. The high schoolers had four days to complete the task, but the goal was shattered in two.

At Platteview High School on Friday, students decorated their vehicles with flags and tributes to fallen first responders. While this has become an annual tradition, this year had an added intensity with the homecoming of fallen Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.

