Study on new Interstate 80 interchanges needs public input

Developers of a long-range research study to determine ideal Interstate 80 interchange locations in Sarpy County — accommodating future population expansion and economic growth — are looking for public comment.

The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency has been developing the Sarpy County I-80 Interchange Planning and Environmental Linkages Study since the summer of 2020. MAPA is coordinating with Sarpy County, the cities of Gretna and Papillion, the Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration.

The study evaluates the need for improvements to relieve traffic problems at the existing interchanges of Highways 370 and 31 along Interstate 80 in Sarpy County, and south and west of Highways 370 and 50, a high-growth area. The study will continue through 2022.

“Whatever is going to be decided today will have an enormous impact down the road,” said Gretna City Administrator Paula Dennison.

The review area for possible interchanges extends along I-80 from just west of Pflug Road to Highway 370. The public can view and comment on six potential locations: Pflug Road, Platteview Road, 204th Street and Fairview Road, 192nd Street and Capehart Road, 180th Street and 168th Street. and Schram Road.

Comments are accepted at mapacog.org/sarpypel through Wednesday, Aug. 10.

Mark Stursma, Papillion’s deputy administrator of community development, said this kind of study is critical for the future development of the region. Not only will the study identify areas of improvement for traffic flow, but it also will indicate productive areas for future housing and economic development.

As the area grows, multiple interchanges may be needed, Stursma said.

“It is a very collaborative process. As we look at the potential interchange locations that have come out of the study, we are pleased to see there are multiple options,” he said. “We want to look at the overall benefit to all of Sarpy County, all the communities.”

The study also eliminates areas that will not be feasible, eliminating wasted time and cost on environmental, engineering and traffic flow analysis. Stursma said this study begins a years-long process of planning work and funding requests.

“Time is becoming more precious,” Dennison said. “Gretna is going to benefit greatly from whatever the final decision is on the location of the interchange, as is the entire Omaha metro, because of having those additional routes.”