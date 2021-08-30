Superintendent authorizes mask mandate

“I have been involved with almost every patient that’s been admitted to Children’s Hospital with a COVID diagnosis in the last 20 months,” Ballweg said. “So I see patients who have had acute COVID, patients who have had multi-system inflammatory disease which is a post-COVID inflammatory syndrome. And I see patients who have long-hauler syndrome in pediatric patients.”

She said the average age of her patients is 9-years-old, firmly disputing naysayers who say children are not getting that ill from COVID-19. Of all her patients, 70% were admitted to the intensive care unit, 56% were put on ventilators, and 80% needed intravenous medication to support their heart functions, she said.

“Two of those patients required their chests to be opened with a saw, for a cannulae to be inserted directly into the heart, and blood to be removed from the heart and spun around in a machine called Ecmo to support those patients (similar to the heart-lung by-pass machine used in open-heart surgery, it oxygenates the blood and removes carbon dioxide.) Luckily, they survived,” Ballweg said.

She cited Aug. 19 statistics from the American Academy of Pediatrics that tally 4,413,000 pediatric COVID-19 cases in the U.S. from the beginning of the pandemic until now, which is 14.4% of all COVID patients.