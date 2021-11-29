Supporters of PLCS rise-up at meeting

PAPILLION -- A group of school board supporters literally rose to their feet at Monday’s scheduled meeting to thank the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education for their service.

It was a rare display, as the last six months have seen such anguish and anger at these bi-weekly meetings.

During the public comment section -- recently riddled with pro- and anti-mask/vaccine commentary -- John Popelka of Papillion sat down before the board, turned and gestured to the audience. More than half of nearly 50 attendees stood as one while Popelka addressed the members.

“We are here tonight to say thank you to (Superintendent) Dr. Rikli, the board members, all of the staff, for the outstanding job that you do in teaching, educating and protecting our children,” Popelka said. “Our school district is second to none, and that is such a big part of our community. We are proud to be part of it. We want to say how much we appreciate and support you.”

The shift in the evening’s tone was remarkable even before Popelka spoke, largely due to extra police presence on hand.

At the last PLCS board meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, Papillion Police issued two citations to Edward J. Weniger of Papillion for carrying a concealed weapon into the Central Office.