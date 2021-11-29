Supporters of PLCS rise-up at meeting

PAPILLION -- A group of school board supporters literally rose to their feet at Monday’s scheduled meeting to thank the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education for their service.
It was a rare display, as the last six months have seen such anguish and anger at these bi-weekly meetings.
During the public comment section -- recently riddled with pro- and anti-mask/vaccine commentary -- John Popelka of Papillion sat down before the board, turned and gestured to the audience. More than half of nearly 50 attendees stood as one while Popelka addressed the members.
“We are here tonight to say thank you to (Superintendent) Dr. Rikli, the board members, all of the staff, for the outstanding job that you do in teaching, educating and protecting our children,” Popelka said. “Our school district is second to none, and that is such a big part of our community. We are proud to be part of it. We want to say how much we appreciate and support you.”
The shift in the evening’s tone was remarkable even before Popelka spoke, largely due to extra police presence on hand.
At the last PLCS board meeting on Monday, Nov. 8, Papillion Police issued two citations to Edward J. Weniger of Papillion for carrying a concealed weapon into the Central Office.
Though Weniger has a concealed handgun permit, it is a violation of Nebraska Revised Statute 69-2441 to carry a weapon into “any meeting of the governing body of a county, public school district, municipality, or other political subdivision.” Additionally, Weniger failed to disclose to the officer that he had a weapon, prohibited under state statute 69-2440.
Weniger's arraignment is Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Sarpy County Court. He has frequently attended Papillion City Council meetings, as recently as Tuesday, Nov. 16 when he had no comment to the Papillion Times about the handgun incident. However, he has been banned from attending PLCS meetings for at least a year.
Within this hyper partisan atmosphere, PLCS and the Papillion Police have taken additional security measures. More officers were on hand controlling entrances to the meeting room. Additional security cameras have also been installed.
The session was mostly free of extended discussion or excessive crowd murmuring. One exception came from Loan Eby, a Papillion woman who has launched a petition calling for the recall election of PLCS Board Secretary Valerie Fisher.
Eby was in the process of reading an 800-word statement, which she said lists “policies, statutes, and laws Dr. Rikli, the PLCS Administration and the Board of Education may be in violation of.” However, she did not stop speaking after her allotted three minutes, and had her microphone silenced by order of Board President Brian Lodes.
At least 7,229 signatures from registered Papillion and La Vista voters must be gathered by Eby to trigger a recall election of Fisher. There has not been a successful recall of any public official in Sarpy County for at least 13 years. Eby and her group, the “Papillion Patriots,” hold Fisher and the board at fault for the various policies instituted by the district administration during the COVID-19 crisis.
As most of the audience faded away following public commentary, as has become customary, the PLCS board settled down to normal business.
• The board approved a bid by Meco-Henne Contracting of Omaha of $4,870,000 for the construction of approximately 3,440 square feet of new addition and 55,125 square feet of renovation for Rumsey Station Elementary School.
• The board approved a one-year professional services agreement with RSP Associates for PLCS enrollment projections and analysis.
• The board also heard a report on staffing requests and expansion for 2022-2023 school year. With retirements and adding new positions, there are 12 positions that need filling, including more special education specialists, elementary school teachers, and a high school math teacher and a high school science teacher. Hiring will start in December, earlier than usual but necessary in a tight job market.
• Rikli announced the PLCS Community Closet will have its grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon for families in the PLCS community to come shop for free clothing items for all members in their family. People can still drop clothing and hygiene items off at the Central Office, 420 S. Washington St., in Papillion.
• Rikli announced the first Superintendent Gratitude Awards of the year go to Lance Pohlman, an electrician with PLCS Buildings and Grounds, and Julie Eyman, a special education paraeducator at Golden Hills Elementary.