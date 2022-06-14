Surprise truck inspections conducted in La Vista

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted two days of surprise truck inspections last week in and around La Vista.
A total of 38 vehicle inspections were made through the special enforcement effort last Wednesday and Thursday by the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team, which uncovered 158 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law, according to news releases. Twenty-two vehicles were placed out of service for a variety of reasons, such as bad brakes or tires, that pose immediate safety risks. Three drivers were placed out of service, and a stolen trailer was recovered during an inspection.
Troopers presented a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance sticker to 14 vehicles that had no critical safety violations. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted the inspections. Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted in Wednesday’s efforts.
The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass-through weigh stations as part of their regular routes, according to the State Patrol.