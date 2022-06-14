Surprise truck inspections conducted in La Vista

A total of 38 vehicle inspections were made through the special enforcement effort last Wednesday and Thursday by the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team, which uncovered 158 violations of Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations and state law, according to news releases. Twenty-two vehicles were placed out of service for a variety of reasons, such as bad brakes or tires, that pose immediate safety risks. Three drivers were placed out of service, and a stolen trailer was recovered during an inspection.