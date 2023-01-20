Sweet Rice Thai opens dining room in downtown Springfield

There were still plenty of to-go orders coming into Sweet Rice Thai last Wednesday.

The restaurant’s dining room opened for the first time at 11 a.m., and tables were seated within minutes as a slow stream of customers came through to pick up orders.

Anan Tavornsak, co-owner of Sweet Rice Thai along with his wife, said it’s hard to run a food truck in the winter months, which helped push them to opening the counter-service restaurant, offering a comforting environment for diners who want to eat before they go.

Tavornsak spent the opening hour of the dining room running the register and communicating orders with the kitchen. He circled tables a few times, checking on customers, one of whom complimented how nice the restaurant space looks. Flowers from loyal customers adorned the front counter.

At one point, the word “egg roll!” could be heard yelled repeatedly from the kitchen, as Tavornsak stopped a customer from walking away without their appetizer.

The couple initially took over the business from Peter and Pam Lorince, who operated their Sweet Lime food truck out 138 Main St., a building adjacent to the community center across from the new restaurant. Sweet Rice continued as a food truck along with take-out service.

While the food truck is parked for now, it may make a return in the future — at least for special events, such as the Sarpy County Fair.

“Maybe, maybe not,” Tavornsak said.

Tavornsak said that Sweet Rice chose to stay in Springfield, which first attracted the Sweet Lime business because of the low rent compared to most of the metropolitan area, according to a Papillion Times story from 2015.

It now occupies the space previously operated by Wicked Hen Farmhouse at 153 Main St. Mayor Robert Roseland said a few months ago that he was pleased the space wouldn’t remain vacant.

“We’re really excited to have them there,” Roseland said.

The restaurant doesn’t have to compete with a lot of other nearby restaurants, especially when it comes to Asian food, despite being in a growing community.

“We’re the only one around,” Tavornsak said.

Sweet Rice has been able to expand its protein offerings, which had been difficult in the food truck environment.

“We add the beef on the menu,” Tavornsak said. “Before we say only chicken or shrimp, but now we add the beef, the fish — we have more selection for the customers.”