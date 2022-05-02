Tafoya eyes sixth term on PLCS Board

PAPILLION -- Dr. Fred Tafoya, a five-time elected member of the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education, is seeking a sixth term in 2022.

Tafoya, a retired dentist, has been a Papillion civic leader for more than 40 years. He has served as the president of the Papillion Chamber of Commerce and as a coordinator of Papillion Days. Tafoya also sat on the Papillion Planning Commission and was the president of the Midlands Hospital 101 club.

He also helped found the Papillion Lions Club and PANDA -- Papillion Against Narcotics, Drugs and Alcohol -- an anti-drug group to educate students. He originated the Graduate Safe, Prom Safe program in 1984.

One of Tafoya’s biggest accomplishments was an effort to get fluoride added to city water.

The Bayard native earned a bachelor’s degree from Creighton University in biology and chemistry, then went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in 1972 as a doctor of dental surgery.

“The students’ welfare is paramount, academically, physically, and mentally,” Tafoya said in campaign materials. “As a father and grandfather of graduates and future students, and as a taxpayer, I have a vested interest in the welfare of this district.

“I have no personal agenda. I come to the board with 20 years’ experience. I care about putting the needs of our students and staff first while being fiscally responsible with tax dollars. Just as I have in the past,” he said. “With 44 years as a small business owner of a dental practice I have the experience of dealing with the public sector and knowledge of being fiscally responsible.

“I have been diligent in making decisions by getting the facts and voting with objective reasoning.”

In the May 10 primary, Tafoya will face fellow incumbents Brian Lodes and SuAnn Witt, and challengers Elizabeth Butler, Patricia Conway-Boyd, Loan Eby, Brittany Holtmeyer, Whitley Red and Santha Anne Walters.

Voters can select up to three candidates, with six moving on to the Nov. 8 general election.

