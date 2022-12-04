Take a Stroll Down Gingerbread Lane at Papillion's Historic Portal Schoolhouse

The Papillion Area Historical Society is planning its annual Stroll Down Gingerbread Lane on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is held 1 to 5 p.m. at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse at 230 Jefferson St. -- between City Hall and the Sump Memorial Library. It's free and open to the public.

Attendees are invited to stroll among decorated gingerbread houses created by culinary arts students from the Papillion La Vista Community Schools and members of the Papillion community.

Proceeds are used to help upkeep the Portal Schoolhouse, which is operated by the society and hosts Papillion La Vista school groups.