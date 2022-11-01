Talus finds strong support within Papillion foodie scene

A Saturday evening dinner reservation at Talus remains a hot commodity.

The Papillion restaurant has received strong support and rave reviews since its soft opening in July, offering diners the sort of experience once reserved locally for select spots in Omaha’s Old Market.

Aron Mackevicius, owner and senior executive chef of Talus Spirits & Sustenance, said the restaurant has been booked on Fridays and Saturdays between 5 and 8:30 p.m.

“That’s incredible,” he said. “It’s been it’s been great to have this kind of community support, especially with something new, something that is local.”

Papillion Mayor David Black said that Talus has the “best grilled cheese you’ll ever have.”

“What you do with your flavors is incredible,” Black told Mackevicius during an Oct. 18 ribbon-cutting ceremony organized by the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

That sandwich — Texas toast with gouda, cheddar, havarti and swiss cheeses with apples and bacon — is part of a menu that also features pork chops, roasted cauliflower pasta, tenderloin, brussel sprouts, burgers and Himalayan ribs.

Mackevicius describes the food as “upscale casual,” so a higher sophistication of food and flavors served in an environment where jeans and a T-shirt or a suit or dress would be appropriate.

The flavors represent a “comfort fusion” bringing international flare to American comfort classics.

“One of our biggest sellers is a shrimp and cashew pasta,” Mackevicius said. “It’s shrimp pasta with a sweet chili Alfredo sauce, so a little Asian influence with an Italian twist.”

Mackevicius also pointed to the Appalachian turkey pot pie risotto — that’s roasted turkey, onions, peppers and carrots in a savory cream sauce with a buttermilk biscuit — as another example.

“That has mountain flavors but also is a pot pie but using risotto as a base, as opposed to a potato,” he said.

Mackevicius said he’s inspired to discover different experiences with food by finding flavor combinations from different regions of the world that share a common barrier.

As a chef, he’s worked at several Old Market culinary institutions — Twisted Fork, Upstream, M’s Pub, Vincenzo’s, Vivace — along with West Omaha spots such as Railcar Modern American Kitchen. He wanted to bring that kind of experience to Sarpy County.

“That was something that I felt Papillion really deserves, to have an upper-scale, upper level of flavor of food, so they don’t have to drive across town to get that,” Mackevicius said.

Talus isn’t a mom-and-pop place serving up homestyle food, nor is it a pizza joint, barbecue restaurant or sports bar.

“It’s trying to introduce something new, a new way of food, to Papillion,” Mackevicius said.

He praised fellow chef Michelle Alfaro’s restaurant as helping to develop the area’s appetite for more adventurous food.

“With like Sauced being down there in downtown Papillion, she does amazing things. She has great food, and her and I are on that same caliber, where we’re setting ourselves apart from the chain restaurants,” Mackevicius said. “Hopefully, (we) carve a new path, a new direction in Papillion, that will welcome new independents that want to push the flavor barrier.”

Pushing that barrier is what Talus is all about.

“The thing about Talus is that it is different. It’s not going to be what you’re used to, say what’s in Shadow Lake,” Mackevicius said. “Please look at the menu, explore the menu, find a few favorites, because there are going to be some different flavors.”

Don’t be afraid to ask for help along your culinary journey, either.

“We’ve been working with our staff so well to be able to curate a dinner,” Mackevicius said. “Come in, and if you have no idea, my staff should be able to take care of you and guide you through an experience like no other.”

Talus is located at 10914 Cumberland Drive across Highway 370 from Papillion La Vista South High School. It’s open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Find more, including a current menu and reservations, at talus-papillion.com.