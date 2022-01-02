The Year in Photos 2021

PAPILLION -- There is no adequate way to sum up 2021.

No turn of phrase seems sufficient for a topsy-turvy year that many thought would be a return to a sense of normalcy, but was not.

So, leave it up to photography. A simple, still image can do more than capture a moment. Every now and again, it can encapsulate the mood, the emotion and the spirit of an event. By studying the faces in the following photographs, a panorama of feeling emerges -- concern, determination, confusion, relief, dread and overwhelming joy.

It was an astonishing 12 months.

The Papillion Times wishes to thank all the photographers -- professional and amateur -- who have contributed to these pages in the past year. You have told an amazing story.

