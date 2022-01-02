 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Year in Photos 2021

  • 0

PAPILLION -- There is no adequate way to sum up 2021.

No turn of phrase seems sufficient for a topsy-turvy year that many thought would be a return to a sense of normalcy, but was not.

So, leave it up to photography. A simple, still image can do more than capture a moment. Every now and again, it can encapsulate the mood, the emotion and the spirit of an event. By studying the faces in the following photographs, a panorama of feeling emerges -- concern, determination, confusion, relief, dread and overwhelming joy.

It was an astonishing 12 months.

The Papillion Times wishes to thank all the photographers -- professional and amateur -- who have contributed to these pages in the past year. You have told an amazing story.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New photography exhibit at Sump

New photography exhibit at Sump

PAPILLION — Omaha photographer Justin Grabenschroer is the featured artist at the Sump Memorial Library Gallery in December and January for a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert