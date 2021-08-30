This week's live music

Friday
6 to 6:50 p.m. — Steve Thornburg Trio — jazz, pop – Werner Park, Papillion — requires a ticket to the Storm Chasers game.
6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Taxi Driver — rock covers — Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion — free.
7 to 9:30 p.m. — Blues Agent — blues — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — $5.
Sunday
2 to 5 p.m. — Dan’s Neil Diamond Tribute — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — free.
7:30 p.m. — The Hynek Maneuver — classic rock — SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion — free.
