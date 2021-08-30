 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This week's live music
0 comments

This week's live music

{{featured_button_text}}

Friday

6 to 6:50 p.m. — Steve Thornburg Trio — jazz, pop – Werner Park, Papillion — requires a ticket to the Storm Chasers game.

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Taxi Driver — rock covers — Hy-Vee Amphitheater at Shadow Lake, Papillion — free.

7 to 9:30 p.m. — Blues Agent — blues — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — $5.

Sunday

2 to 5 p.m. — Dan’s Neil Diamond Tribute — Soaring Wings Amphitheater, Springfield — free.

7:30 p.m. — The Hynek Maneuver — classic rock — SumTur Amphitheater, Papillion — free.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert