Three finalists advanced for Sarpy County bench vacancy

Three names of finalists for a Sarpy County Court judgeship were forwarded to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the 2nd Judicial District selected James M. Buchanan, Gage R. Cobb and S. Colin Palm as its recommendations. Ricketts ultimately decides who is appointed to the bench.

The 2nd Judicial District spans Sarpy, Cass and Otoe counties, but the judge will be based at the Sarpy County Courthouse in Papillion. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Judge Robert C. Wester in April.

The candidates who unsuccessfully sought the nomination were Ronald S. Earl, Nicole R. Hutter, Peter A. Pirsch and Bree Robbins. The commission met Wednesday, Aug. 31, to conduct interviews and receive public testimony.

Buchanan lists an Omaha mailing address, while Cobb lives in Gretna and Palm lives in Plattsmouth.