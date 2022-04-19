Tiedeman announces campaign for Papillion City Council Ward 1

PAPILLION — Michael Tiedeman has announced his candidacy for the Papillion City Council, Ward 1.

In a campaign announcement, Tiedeman says he is “ready to focus on keeping Papillion the city we’ve known and loved for decades, which has slowly been eroding over the past several years.”

“Whether it’s extra-constitutional rules and laws, overreach by politicians who have been in power for decades, or fiscal spending run wild, there’s strong support for liberty-loving outsiders with leadership experience, moral fortitude, and practical solutions,” Tiedeman’s press release reads.

“Tiedeman is passionate about transparency and freedom, and wants to ensure that the rights and opinions of Papillion residents are respected and considered,” the release continues. “He is readily accessible to hear from constituents in order to ensure that Papillion is representative of his ward. A natural leader, he oversees a staff of 60 service technicians at a local mechanical contractor following his time in the Nebraska Army National Guard.”

On his website, www.votetiedeman.com, it says he served in Kabul, Afghanistan in 2010. His campaign Facebook page includes an endorsement from Nebraskans Against Government Overreach.

“Every election cycle is important, but the past several years have demonstrated that the City Council needs a strong conservative voice with family values, the courage of his convictions and who cares about local businesses,” Tiedeman’s announcement concludes.

He will face David K. Fanslau, Joe Hunter and Robert Trummer in the May 10 primary.

