Times earns two awards at Better Newspaper Contest

This photo, taken by Adam Branting at the 2021 Sarpy County Fair's Mutton Bustin' event in the Rodeo Arena, was awarded third place winnings in Division B News Photography at the Nebraska Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest.

 ADAM BRANTING, PAPILLION TIMES FILE PHOTO

The Papillion Times earned First Place in Division B Entertainment Story at the Nebraska Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest.

Awards were presented at a banquet dinner, the culmination of the NPA's annual convention, held Saturday, April 30 at the Crowne Plaza in Kearney.

The award was presented to Staff Writer Adam Branting for his story on local food blogger Omaha Fattie.

Branting's photo of mutton bustin' at the Sarpy County Fair secured third place winnings for the Times in Division B News Photography.

Branting
