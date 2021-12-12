Times Ticker – Dec. 15 to Dec. 22

Papillion Times Decoration Contest

As it is the most wonderful time of the year, the Papillion Times wants to see The Best Holiday House Decorations in the county. Are you a Hallmark kind of family? Or do you go the full Clark Griswold? Old school? New with lasers and music? In the city? On the farm? Dazzle us! Thrill us! Blind us, if need be!

Send your high-resolution .jpg photos, your name, address, and all the exciting details of your exceptional holiday display to adam.branting@papilliontimes.com by Friday, Dec. 17 at Noon, and we will publish the very best on-line and in the Dec. 22 edition of the Papillion Times. Tell us your holiday stories.

We can’t wait to see them, and we can’t do this without you!

Thursday, Dec. 16

The Tri-City Food Pantry will be launching Growing to Give, a campaign for a newer, larger facility to better serve the community, at Jerzes Sports Bar and Grill at 501 Olson Drive in Papillion from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

While viewing the downtown Papillion lights, make the Sump Memorial Library a stop to enjoying some Holiday Harmonies performed by the SINGING SENIORS from 7 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 17, 4 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Have a Country Christmas at the Bellevue Berry Farm, 11001 S 48th Street in Papillion. Enjoy the lights at the Farm, share your wish list with Santa and take your 2021 Christmas pictures. Admission $10 includes photo with Santa, one winter craft activity, play areas and a hot chocolate cup.

Ongoing

Santa’s Workshop at the Shadow Lake Towne Center, Highway 370 and 72nd Street in Papillion, is open and ready for fun everyday. The workshop will be open until Dec. 24.

If you have an event or announcement for the weekly calendar, Email details to adam.branting @papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before our Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Times staff reserves the right to prioritize items. For information, call Adam Branting at 712-325-5715.

