Times Ticker – Dec. 8 to Dec. 15

Thursday, Dec. 9

While viewing the downtown Papillion lights, make the Sump Memorial Library a stop to enjoying some Holiday Harmonies performed by the Offutt Air Force Band for 7 to 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 10

La Vista Wonderland is back. Central Park will be a wonderland of lights, photo opportunities, live reindeer and Santa Claus. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., these visits will be at a distance again this year to protect Santa and the kids. Mrs. Claus will have special treats at Santa’s Workshop. More information is at CityofLaVista.org/TwasTheLights.

The Fries Guys come to the Heights Draft Room, 7861 Main St., Suite H in La Vista for Friday Night Food Truck from 5 to 8 p.m. Stop in to check out their menu of loaded French fries found at ballparks without the ballpark prices. Food available for dine-in or to-go with drink special announced the week of the event.

Soaring Wings Vineyard and Brewing, 17111 S. 138th St. in Springfield, will host a Vintner Experience from 6:30 to 9 p.m. An evening of wine tasting and discussion, this event is for both new and experienced wine enthusiasts. Taste five wines in a fun and interactive tasting experience. Spots are limited. $25 per person includes the wine flight, light cheese and crackers, and a wine flavor wheel. Call 402-253-2479.

Saturday, Dec. 11

The Papillion Area Historical Society will hold its annual Stroll Down Gingerbread Lane on Saturday, Dec. 11 and Sunday, Dec. 12 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse, 242 Jefferson St. in Papillion. View the decorated Gingerbread houses crafted by culinary art students from Papillion La Vista Community Schools, as well as members of the Papillion community. Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to take home a gingerbread house. All proceeds go towards the upkeep of the Historic Portal Schoolhouse.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Santa will return to the La Vista Wonderland in Central Park for photo opportunities with live reindeer from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. More information is at CityofLaVista.org/TwasTheLights.

The Papillion Library will hold a class in making tree ornaments from 6 to 7 p.m. Makerspace Module: Glowforge Ornaments goes through step-by-step instructions, teaching participants how to create Glowforge compatible files and will walk away with a custom ornament of their own design. This class will take place at the Digital Library at the Papillion Landing.

Ongoing

Santa’s Workshop at the Shadow Lake Towne Center, Highway 370 and 72nd Street in Papillion, is open and ready for fun everyday. The workshop will be open until Dec. 24.

Santa has his list. Send him yours, with the help of the City of La Vista. Starting Monday, write a Christmas letter to Santa this holiday season and send it off to the North Pole! You can ask Santa questions, tell him a story or draw him a picture. Write your letter by Dec. 14 to receive a reply by Christmas! Drop your letters off in the special mailboxes at Santa’s Workshop in Central Park or the La Vista Library. Be sure to include your name and return address so Santa knows where to send his reply.

Santa’s Hotline is a joint effort between the Papillion Recreation Department and the North Pole to give the kids of Papillion and the surrounding communities the opportunity to talk with Santa Claus. Santa will be more than happy to call your child and wish them a Happy Holiday Season! If you have any questions, feel free to call 402-597-2061. Santa will be calling the Papillion area on the evening of Wednesday, Dec. 15 between the hours of 5:30-8:15 p.m. Get a printable form to register at papillion.org/Recreation (Go to the Special Events page.)

If you have an event or announcement for the weekly calendar, Email details to adam.branting@papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before our Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Times staff reserves the right to prioritize items. For information, call Adam Branting at 712-325-5715.

