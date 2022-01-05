 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Times Ticker: Jan. 5 to Jan. 12

  • 0

Thursday, Jan.6

The Papillion Area Historical Society will be voting for a new board member at its general membership meeting at 7 p.m. at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse, 242 N Jefferson St. All current members that have been members for six months or more are eligible to be on the board. The Society will discuss the coming year as they vote in a new board member. All members and those who are interested in becoming members are welcome to attend.

The monthly meeting of the Sarpy County Republican Party is at 7 p.m. at Papillion Landing, 1046 W Lincoln St. in Papillion. Guest speaker is Papillion Mayor David Black. Also in attendance will be gubernatorial candidates Theresa Thibodeau and Michael Connely.

If you have an event or announcement for the weekly calendar, Email details to adam.branting @papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before our Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Times staff reserves the right to prioritize items. For information, call Adam Branting at 712-325-5715.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New photography exhibit at Sump

New photography exhibit at Sump

PAPILLION — Omaha photographer Justin Grabenschroer is the featured artist at the Sump Memorial Library Gallery in December and January for a …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert