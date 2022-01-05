Times Ticker: Jan. 5 to Jan. 12

Thursday, Jan.6

The Papillion Area Historical Society will be voting for a new board member at its general membership meeting at 7 p.m. at the Historic Portal Schoolhouse, 242 N Jefferson St. All current members that have been members for six months or more are eligible to be on the board. The Society will discuss the coming year as they vote in a new board member. All members and those who are interested in becoming members are welcome to attend.