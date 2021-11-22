Times Ticker – Nov. 24 through Dec. 1

Sunday, Nov. 28

Love Actually Brunch at the Alamo Drafthouse, 12750 Westport Pkwy, La Vista, at 11 a.m. Forget about Charlie Brown, “Love Actually” is the best way to celebrate Christmas. Without this masterpiece of a romantic comedy, there would be no love in this cold, cruel world. Order from our tasty brunch and pair with a brunch cocktail classic. Each is available to order along with our full menu at this special brunch screening

Monday, Nov. 29

La Vista Wonderland is back. Central Park will be a wonderland of lights, photo opportunities, live reindeer and, of course, Santa Claus. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., these visits will be at a distance again this year to protect Santa and the kids. Guess who is joining Santa this year? Mrs. Claus will have special treats. More information is at CityofLaVista.org/TwasTheLights.

For the Kids