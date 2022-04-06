Times Ticker

Area Fish Frys

Papillion

St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E Sixth St., will host a Friday Fish Fry on April 8. The Fish Fry will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Fish is available either fried or baked. There are also fish tacos, baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, French fries, coleslaw and beverages. Take-out is also available. Cost is $10 for adults and “big kids;” $5 for children ages 10 and under; or $40 per family. Credit cards are not accepted. Beer, soda and wine sold separately.

American Legion Post 32, 230 W Lincoln St., will host a fish fry every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday. Fish Frys will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Salmon, cod, haddock, pollack, and shrimp will be served. Prices: $15.99 for salmon, haddock bites for $18.99, $12.50 for pollack, $12.50 for cod and $16.99 for shrimp. There will also be a spaghetti dinner with breadsticks available for $6, and kids’ macaroni and cheese for $5.99. The Legion will also serve its regular menus.

Springfield

St. Joseph Catholic Church Knights of Columbus #10894, 100 S Ninth St., will host a Fish Fry on April 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, French fries, green beans, rolls & butter, coleslaw, desserts, drinks, and macaroni & cheese and cheese pizza for the kids. There will also be a quilt raffle. Cost is $12 for adults, $5 for children ages 12 and under; family maximum is $35.

Area Easter Egg Hunts

The Springfield Masonic Lodge #112 will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 11 a.m. at Buffalo Park at 271 S. 6th Street in Springfield.

The Papillion Recreation Department will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on “The Bunny Trail” on Saturday, April 9 at 1 p.m., starting at the Halleck Park Shelter on Halleck Park Road in Papillion.

The City of La Vista will hold an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. at the Sports Complex Softball Fields, 7346 S. 66th Street in La Vista. The City will also be collecting food and/or cash donations for the Tri-City Food Pantry.

April 9

Papillion La Vista High School, 402 E Centennial Road, will hold a Spring Boutique from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring over 110 vendors with homemade crafts and many other items.

April 10

The La Vista Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway in La Vista, will be crawling with fun during the Nebraska Reptile Breeders Expo from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is Nebraska’s largest reptile show since 1993. Breeders from all over the Midwest will be offering quality captive born reptile stock directly to the public — 50 tables with thousands of snakes, lizards, turtles, amphibians and frozen feeder rodents. Also books, supplies, reptile-related crafts and more. Meet and talk to local Midwest breeders and experience the art of keeping reptiles. Admission is $8 for adults, $3 for children, VIP 7 a.m. entry is $20 all ages.

April 12

The City of La Vista is going to make Thirsty Tuesday a thing. Grab a few friends and test your knowledge during La Vista’s Thirsty Tuesday Trivia event at Kros Strain Brewing, 10411 Portal Road, Suite 102 in La Vista at 6 p.m. Teams of up to four people are allowed for this pub trivia, and the top three teams will go home with some sweet prizes. This event is for people 21-plus years of age.

The annual meeting of the Voss-Mohr Cemetery Association will be held at 17555 Emmett St. in Omaha at 7 p.m.

***

Free COVID tests are still available at the Papillion Public Library, 222 N Jefferson St., and the Papillion Landing Field House, 1022 W Lincoln St. Stop by during business hours to pick up free tests while supplies last.

If you have an event or announcement for the weekly calendar, email details to adam.branting@papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before the Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Times staff reserves the right to prioritize items. For information, call Adam Branting at 712-325-5715.

If you have an event or announcement for the weekly calendar, email details to adam.branting@papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before the Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Times staff reserves the right to prioritize items. For information, call Adam Branting at 712-325-5715.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.