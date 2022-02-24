Times Ticker

Saturday, March 5

The Sarpy County Republican Party County Convention will begin at noon at Grace Baptist Church, 205 E Halleck St., Papillion. The biennial convention of the Sarpy County Republican Party will feature Gov. Pete Ricketts as Keynote Speaker. Register with the Sarpy County Election Commissioner by March 1 to be a delegate. No new delegates will be registered and seated at the convention. Registered delegates will be notified and receive information by email on March 3. For information, contact Nora Sandine, chairman@sarpycountygop.com.

Area Fish Frys starting March 4 and going thru the Lenten season

Papillion

St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E. Sixth St., will host Friday Fish Frys on March 4, March 11, March 18, March 25; April 1 and April 8. Fish Frys will run from 5 to 8 p.m. Fish is available either fried or baked. There are also fish tacos, baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, french fries, coleslaw and beverages. Take-out is also available. Cost: adults and “big” kids, $10; children 10 and under, $5; family, $40. Credit cards are not accepted. Beer, soda and wine are sold separately.

American Legion Post 32, 230 W. Lincoln St., will host a fish fry every Friday through Lent, including Good Friday, as well as Ash Wednesday. Fish frys will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Salmon, cod, haddock, pollack, and shrimp will be served. Prices: $15.99 for salmon, haddock bites for $18.99, $12.50 for pollack, $12.50 for cod and $16.99 for shrimp. There will also be a spaghetti dinner with breadsticks available for $6, and kids’ mac n’ cheese for $5.99. The legion will also serve its regular menus.

Springfield

St. Joseph Catholic Church Knights of Columbus #10894, 100 S. Ninth St., will host fish frys on March 11 and 18 and April 1 and 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Menu includes fried or baked fish, shrimp, French fries, vegetables, desserts, drinks, macaroni and cheese and more. Cost: Adults $10, kids 12 and under $5, family maximum $30.

If your organization is holding a fish fry, please let us know the details.

If you have an event or announcement for the weekly calendar, email details to adam.branting@papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before the Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Times staff reserves the right to prioritize items. For information, call Adam Branting at 712-325-5715.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.