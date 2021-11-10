Times Ticker

Thursday, Nov. 11

All Sarpy County, Springfield and Papillion government offices will be closed for Veterans Day.

The Springfield Platteview Community Schools will present the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. in the Platteview High School main gym, 14801 S. 108 St., Springfield.

American Legion Post 32 of Papillion will hold Veterans’ Day services at 11 a.m. at Post 32, 230 W. Lincoln St., Papillion. Post 32 will also hold a shorter service at 6 p.m. in remembrance at Veterans Park at East Halleck and South Monroe Streets, Papillion.

Friday, Nov. 12

The return of Friday Night Food Truck with The Cheese Life at the Heights Draft Room, 7861 Main St., Suite H in La Vista. Join in from 5 to 8 p.m., as the Cheese Life has plenty of options: sandwiches, macaroni and cheese, fries, etc. Keep posted for drink specials the week of the event.

Sunday, Nov. 14

The Polish Home Omaha, 201 E. First St. in Papillion, is hosting a Card Party and movie at noon. Get together for cards or a table game like UNO, Bunko, etc., or just come for lunch. Prize raffles are held. After the Card Party, watch “Decalog Five and Six.” Directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski, “Decalog” is a 1988 Polish television drama series based on the Ten Commandments. A great way to spend a Sunday afternoon.

