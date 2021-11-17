TIMES TICKER

Friday, Nov. 19

The Papillion Junior Woman’s Club presents A Celebration of Trees with Christmas trees decorated by local businesses, nonprofits, individuals and organizations, on Friday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Polish Home at 201 E 1st St. in Papillion. The café will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Browse the boutique to find that perfect gift, and purchase raffle tickets to win a lovely raffle prize. There will also be a bake sale. Admission is $1, with proceeds go to Sheltering Tree and other organizations to benefit those in need.

Get ready for the Friday Night Food Truck with The Churro Truck at the Heights Draft Room, 7861 Main St., Suite H in La Vista. Come join in from 5 to 8 p.m., and grab the best tacos out of a truck in the area. But the carne asada torta won’t disappoint, either. The food trucks are family-friendly.

Monday, Nov. 22

The annual Making Spirits Bright holiday event in Springfield begins at 5 p.m. with a soup supper at the Springfield Community Building, followed by the Parade of Lights on Main Street, and ending with the Tree Lighting ceremony in Buffalo Park, all in downtown Springfield. Soup is $5 per person, and children under four are free.

If you have an event or announcement for the weekly calendar, Email details to adam.branting @papilliontimes.com. There is no cost. The deadline to submit items is 5 p.m. on the Friday before our Wednesday publication. As with all submissions, the Times staff reserves the right to prioritize items. For information, call Adam Branting at 712-325-5715.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.