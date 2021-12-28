Timmerman remembered for preserving history

A woman who devoted much of her life to preserving community history will now be remembered as a piece of that history in Papillion.

Joyce Arlene (Burtraw) Timmerman died at her home, surrounded by family on Dec. 13.

She was born on Aug. 2, 1931 in Millett, Michigan and met the love of her life — Roland “Red” Timmerman — in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where he was stationed in the Air Force after serving in the Korean War. They married in 1954 and had three children — Gail, Fay and Gary.

The couple lived in Papillion for 62 years, before moving to Beatrice in late 2016.

She was saucy and fun-loving, said her daughter Gail Butler.

“She really looked out for the downtrodden and she was an extremely hard worker,” Butler said. “She was devoted to improving Papillion, in particular with the Papillion Area Historical Society.”

She and Red were instrumental in restoring the historic John Sautter farmhouse and moving the one-room Portal School to downtown Papillion. They hosted tours for elementary school children of the historic sites.

“We liked telling the fourth graders about what happened way back when,” Red said. “Joyce went into the old courthouse and told them all about the history and what went on in the early days. She really enjoyed the fourth graders; they were so attentive.”

Red’s family had settled in the area in 1889.

“I think she wanted to cultivate the past to teach the children of today, so it wouldn’t be forgotten,” Butler said. “They found period wallpaper, period furniture, to bring it back to the life it once had. They scrubbed the floors.

“Every spring they organized for fourth graders in the Papillion area to come through the Portal School, Sautter House and the city building. They would give tours. Mom would meet the bus and have all the kids put their sack lunches into a wagon.”

She also cleaned the schoolhouse between each group that came.

“She worked for weeks making sure kids learned the history and knew what it was like to go to a one-room school,” Butler said.

The Timmermans were honored for their efforts as Volunteers of the Year in 2016 and served as grand marshals in the Papillion Days parade that year. It was the second time they were marshals in the parade.

“We couldn’t believe it,” Red said. “But they did honor her hard work.

“Joyce didn’t just do the easy stuff. She climbed up on the roof of the old school and helped shingle it one time. She was a goer.”

Joyce was a media assistant at Papillion High School for many years. She was active as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader, 4-H Sarpy County Fair superintendent and served on the Election Board and the Papillion Area Historical Society Board.

“Joyce was a wonderful woman who loved Papillion,” said Papillion Mayor David Black. “I especially appreciated her love of history, which included helping restore the Sautter House and one-room schoolhouse. Red and her would help with school tours and she was a regular member of the Papillion Historical Society. Helping keep our history alive while we grew is a thing that makes Papillion special. She always had a smile and was an encourager.”

Joyce, Red and their son, Gary, co-owned T&T Communications for more than 20 years in Papillion. She was known for her sense of humor, infectious smile, kind spirit and generosity for family and friends. She loved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as camping, boating, decorating for holidays, and playing dice and cards.

“We did a lot of things,” Red said. “We went camping on the beaches of Texas, on the ocean in a camper. We really enjoyed life.”

According to her obituary, Timmerman is survived by her beloved husband, two daughters, Gail (Blake) Butler of Beatrice, and Fay Timmerman and husband Steve Traudt of Grand Junction, Colorado; five granddaughters, Lucy (Mike) Boden, Laura (Franklin) Boyer, Allison Timmerman, Sarah Butler and husband John Del Signore, and Emily (Rockne) Roll; four great-grandchildren, Keegan Boden, Willa and Nola Boyer, and Evelyn Del Signore; former daughter-in-law, Jean Flott; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Joyce was preceded in death by her beloved parents; son, Gary Burt Timmerman; infant grandson, Alexander Burt Timmerman; brother, Clarence (Burt) Burtraw, Jr.

A private memorial service was held Monday, Dec. 20 at Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to ALS in the Heartland, 1320 South 119th Street, Omaha, NE 68144; BCH Hospice, 1110 Jackson St, Beatrice, NE 68310; and Centenary United Methodist Church, 608 Elk St, Beatrice, NE 68310.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.