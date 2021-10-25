 Skip to main content
Titan Band named 2021 NSBA Grand Champions
Titan Band named 2021 NSBA Grand Champions

PAPILLION – The Papillion La Vista South High School Titan Band won the Nebraska State Bandmasters Association 2021 Grand Championship on Saturday night at Buell Stadium at Millard South High School.

In addition to the overall title, the Titan Band was also presented with the Class AA Championship, and awards in Best Visual and  Best General Effect for their program “All Aboard.” 

A surprise pep-rally by parents when the band returned to South following the competition turned into a victory celebration.

